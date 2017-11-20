The Sun News
Boko Haram kills 6 in Borno communities

Boko Haram kills 6 in Borno communities

— 20th November 2017

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram terrorists, on Sunday, attacked two communities in Borno State, killing six persons and carting away harvested foods.

Sources said the insurgents attacked Binge village in Lawanti, Jere Local Government and Masu, Mafa Local Government on Sunday afternoon.

Residents said Boko Haram first hit Binge where they slit the throat of two people and then proceeded to Masu, killing another four others. Both communities, which have experienced about three attacks by Boko Haram in the past, are located few metres from Maiduguri, Borno capital.

Ahmed Jidda, brother to one of the deceased said the insurgents caught some farmers on farmland at Binge on Sunday at about 2:30pm, and slit their throats. They thereafter proceeded to Masu few metres away on another killing mission.

“Some of our people escaped from the farmlands and brought report,” Jidda told newsmen during the visit to Lawanti where residents of Binge now take refuge on Monday. He said the military was yet to give them clearance to evacuate the corpses for burial.

No official comment from the military and the police as at press time.

 

