Boko Haram kills 5, hoists FLAG in Adamawa

Boko Haram kills 5, hoists flag in Adamawa

— 13th July 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola

A militant group claiming to be Boko Haram has killed five residents of Luru town and hoisted its flag in the Luru area of Girei Local Government Council of Adamawa State.

The terrorists were reported to have invaded Luru on Tuesday, killed five persons, including a former secretary of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in the area identified as John Tika.

The Adamawa State police public relations officer, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the incident but denied that it was a Boko Haram attack or another militant group.

Othman said, Luru community was attacked by Fulani herdsmen and security forces were doing everything to curtail the violence.

The attack is the latest in the a rising spate of attacks carried out by the militia in the area, as Gwamba village and parts of Bakopi, neighbouring communities to Luru, in Demsa Council, have also been attacked.

In their account, locals told Daily Sun that four of the five victims died when locals mobilised on Thursday to recapture their village from the armed militia after it was overrun by the terrorist on Tuesday Night.

Lumsambani Dilli, the member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly representing Demsa Local Government, said, based

on reports reaching him from his constituency, the attack was carried out by members of the Boko Haram sect.

Lusam said the invaders had called using the phone of one of their victims to announce that they were not Fulani herdsmen but members of the Boko Haram sect: “They told a relative of one of the deceased that they were Boko Haram and not Fulani herdsmen when they called using the victims phone.”

Some of the communities that have been attacked in the area include Kodomun, Kwayine, Gwamba, Kopotum, Lawuru, Dong, Wuzoan yashe, Koh and now Luru.

“The killings are now incessant; our people are being killed, it is getting too much.

“All over the local governments of Demsa, Girei, Numan and Lamurde, left and right, killings here and there.

“We are calling for the state governor to intervene and halt these killings,” Lusam said.

Speaking to Daily Sun, however, Nehemiah Ezra, said Fulani gunmen entered the town and killed some residents and destroyed their valuables, but locals later mobilised and recaptured the community with the support of security forces.

Ezra said: “But the militia relaunched and killed the fifth person, John Tika, a former state secretary of the ANPP,” he said.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 13th July 2018 at 6:20 am
    Reply

    Slaughter the last fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter the last complicit and collaborator of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates on your God given native land. Slaughter anyone who stand for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria on your God given native land. Slaughter every emir on your God given native land, burn down their palaces etc. March on the enemy to full conquest in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter every fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep northern natives under fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, is Freedom of every this territory native under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Freedom which is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

