The Sun News
Latest
27th November 2017 - Boko Haram invades military base, kills 3 soldiers
27th November 2017 - Restructuring does not mean secession –Dickson
27th November 2017 - Buhari’ll address South East marginalisation -Kalu
27th November 2017 - Maina: Over 66 accounts used in pension fraud –Malami
27th November 2017 - IBB’s 2015 plot against Buhari exposed
27th November 2017 - Atiku plots mass movement to PDP
27th November 2017 - Fireworks over Discos’ threat to dump power assets
27th November 2017 - Why we want Tinubu, Oando’s CEO, removed –Mukhtar, TSA boss
27th November 2017 - Making mega-bucks from animal husbandry
27th November 2017 - Perfumes, deodorants’ production guarantees stable cashflow
Home / Cover / National / Boko Haram invades military base, kills 3 soldiers

Boko Haram invades military base, kills 3 soldiers

— 27th November 2017

State govt to turn founder’s house to museum

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Three soldiers were killed and six others injured in a raid by Boko Haram, on Magumeri, in Borno State, last Saturday.
Boko Haram attacked Magumeri, about 35 kilometres north of Maiduguri, the state capital, at about 6:00pm, last Saturday.
The Nigerian Army said the insurgents had earlier launched a daring attack on the 5 Brigade Garrison, a military base in the town, as a prelude to the attack on the serene town.
Deputy Director of Army/Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, Colonel Timothy Antigha, confirmed the deaths and the injured.
He said the remains of the dead soldiers and the wounded were evacuated and taken to a military facility, and also, assured “the military is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of Magumeri town and the neighbourhood.”
Sources, however, said more than three soldiers and some civilians may have died in the attack described as “bloody.”
Boko Haram had, in the past, attempted to seize the town but the attacks were repelled by the military troops.
In August, Boko Haram abducted some oil workers and University of Maiduguri staff around Magumeri during an oil prospecting trip. Dozens of people, including soldiers, civilian Joint Task Force members, oil workers and five  UNIMAID staff have killed by the insurgents.
Meanwhile, the state government has said it will convert the house of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf, to a museum.
Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mohammed Bulama, disclosed this on the sidelines of the ninth National Council for Culture, Tourism and National Orientation held in Dutse, Jigawa.
The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the council, with the theme “Tourism and culture as panacea for Nigeria’s economic recovery’’ was organised by the federal Ministry of Information and Culture.
Bulama said the museum would help archive all things related to Boko Haram insurgency, attract tourists for the benefits of future generation.
“The place is called Maarcas; we want to build a museum there, where all the things that had happened relating to the insurgency will be archived. We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first-hand information,” he said.
Yusuf, sect leader and founder of Boko Haram, was killed in 2009 and his group has continued to constitute serious security threat to Borno and other states in the North East.
The commissioner said the state is also planning to turn Sambisa, which used to be the insurgents’ haven, to a tourist centre by reviving already existing games reserve in the forest.
Also, the Nigerian army has prevented Boko Haram from taking over Magumeri town.
Kaka Audu, a member of the civilian joint task force (CJTF) in the area, said the insurgents attacked the town from the military checkpoint and Bengel area of the town.
Audu disclosed that some of the insurgents wjp attacked from the Bengel axis managed to enter the town and torched some buildings before they were finallypushed back. He noted that echoes of gunshots and explosive devices prompted residents to flee to nearby forest. The local militia added that most of the residents who had earlier run to the bush returned to their homes later.
The military authorities are yet to comment on the incident.
Meanwhile, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, (CBCN) has praised the relative peace emerging in Borno State and the infrastructural development recorded in the state despite six years of Boko Haram insurgency.
President of the conference, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, who led other catholic bishops on a courtesy visit to Governor Kashim Shettima, in Maiduguri, at the weekend, said they were overwhelmed by the development they saw especially in the state capital, contrary to stories of woes, blood and death since 2009 when Boko Haram struck.
The bishops were in Borno to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Maiduguri Catholic Diocese (1966 to 2016) and to dedicate a new cathedral built by the diocese.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Boko Haram invades military base, kills 3 soldiers

— 27th November 2017

State govt to turn founder’s house to museum From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Three soldiers were killed and six others injured in a raid by Boko Haram, on Magumeri, in Borno State, last Saturday. Boko Haram attacked Magumeri, about 35 kilometres north of Maiduguri, the state capital, at about 6:00pm, last Saturday. The Nigerian Army said…

  • Restructuring does not mean secession –Dickson

    — 27th November 2017

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said restructuring is a call for constitutional reforms, to guarantee a more stable country and not secession as being speculated in some quarters. Dickson insisted restructuring is a return to true federalism. He made the declaration at a retreat organised by Southern Senators Forum in Calabar, capital of Cross…

  • Buhari’ll address South East marginalisation -Kalu

    — 27th November 2017

    By Chukwudi Nweje Former Abia state governor and chieftain of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has said President Muhammadu Buhari will address South East marginalisation. He made this known, yesterday, when he spoke on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, monitored in Lagos. The former governor said in developed democracies…

  • Maina: Over 66 accounts used in pension fraud –Malami

    — 27th November 2017

    By Job Osazuwa Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Shehu Abubakar Malami (SAN), has revealed the existence of over 66 accounts allegedly operated by an unnamed pensions’ fraud syndicate. This comes amid growing criticism that has rocked the Buhari-led administration following the reinstatement of an embattled former chairman of the Presidential Taskforce…

  • IBB’s 2015 plot against Buhari exposed

    — 27th November 2017

    • New book reveals how ex-military president wooed Tinubu to dump president for Jonathan •Babangida only tried to reconcile them –Aide From Fred Itua, Abuja Former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida made frantic efforts to convince the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dump Muhammadu Buhari in support of Goodluck Jonathan,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share