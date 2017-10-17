Boko Haram insurgents, military in fierce battle in Borno

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Some elements of Boko Haram terrorists and military troops, on Friday night, engaged in fierce battle in Borno northern town of Old Marte.

One soldier feared dead while unspecified number of troops injured in the shootout.

Sources said the insurgents attacked a military base in the area on Friday night though the incident was not reported in Maiduguri, the state capital until late Monday night due to breakdown of telephone.

“They came in two 4-wheel drive vehicle and some motorcycles and fired several shots into the army base in Old Marte. Soldiers also engaged them for about an hour. It was a fierce battle but one soldier died in the battle and many injured. The soldiers also killed some of the Boko Haram,” a member of the volunteered armed group, Civilian JTF confirmed to The Sun in Maiduguri.

There was no official confirmation on the incident from the military authority in Maiduguri. Officials at the Operation Lafiya Dole headquarters could not be reached on their telephones.

However, military sources also confirmed the incident but maintained “no casualty on the part of troops was recorded.”

“From the informtion we received from the area (Marte), it is true that Boko Haram attacked our base but no report of death of any soldier. Troops repelled the attack,” the source who is not authorised to speak on the incident said.

Another military source however said some troops were injured though could not specify the numbers of wounded troops.

Marte a muddy terrain in the northern part of Borno at the Lake Chad fringe, is located some 130 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital. It was seized by Boko Haram in 2014 and recaptured by the military in 2015. The area is known for high production of onion, pepper and grains.