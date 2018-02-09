Boko Haram insurgency, politics of 2019

Ismail Omipidan

Last Monday’s town hall meeting, which saw stakeholders from the military, government and other security agencies converge on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to take a look at the fight against Boko Haram insurgency is a clear indication that, as the country prepares for another round of elections next year, the issue is again dominating the political space, same way it did in the build up to the 2015 polls.

Before 2015, the fight against Boko Haram insurgency was a major political issue. The group’s activities were so intense that its negatives impact was felt in states outside the north-east, including the nation’s capital, Abuja, thereby heightening tension and apprehension ahead of the polls at the time.

But once the election was won and lost, the onus fell on President Muhammadu Buhari to match words with action in his resolve to rout the insurgents.

Under former President, Goodluck Jonathan, the special military force, set up to combat insurgency in the north-east was known as “Operation Zaman lafiya, meaning, let Peace Reign.”

However, Nigerians knew little peace at the time as the Boko Haram insurgents were on rampage, claiming territories, sacking military formations, capturing military hardware, as they had more like a field day.

But with the appointment of Lt. General Tukur Buratai as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by President Muhammadu Buhari, he renamed it, “Operation Lafiya Dole, meaning, Peace at all Cost. That was in July 2015.”

And to underscore the seriousness of the operation, the army did not only take the battle to the insurgents, Buratai and the Theatre Commanders, firstly Major-General Hassan Umaru and subsequently Major – General Leo Irabor at the time, began leading the operations themselves, as against the previous practice where top military brass remained in Abuja to dish out orders, without properly equipping the soldiers on the field, let alone being on ground to lead operations.

So far, since coming on board as the Chief of Army Staff, Buratai is yet to spend any Sallah festivity in the comfort of his private home with his family members. Instead, he spends the festivities in the battle fields with officers and men of the army in the war front. This gesture, it would appear has helped in no small measure to boost the morale of the Nigerian soldiers and brought out the real fighting spirit for which they are known for the world over.

And in a matter of months, Nigerians, especially those in the north-east and in Borno in particular, began feeling the impact of the reinvigorated Nigerian army in its fight against Boko Haram insurgents, to the extent that all the councils hitherto under the control of the insurgents were liberated by the army.

As at the last count, some displaced Nigerians, especially in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States have began returning to their communities.

Shettima grateful to Buhari

Borno governor, Kashim Shettima, did not spend one year under the Buhari’s administration before showing him gratitude for bringing succour to the people of the state. He began thanking the president as early as June 2015, apparently judging from what he got under the immediate past administration at the centre.

Historically, Borno State has never been in the same party with the government at the centre. Therefore, any time election was approaching, the need for Borno to be brought into the mainstream politics was usually the campaign thrust of the opposition party in the state.

Like the opposition NPN did in 1983, in the build up to the 2015 electioneering, the PDP, which is the major opposition party in the state since 1999, rallied most Borno elites together and impressed it on them to see reason to kick out the APC’s government in the state, and support the PDP so that the party could form government at the state level.

The PDP promoters at the time said it was only when the party was allowed to form the government in Borno State that the state could enjoy the type of federal presence it deserves, and it was the only time it could get the full backing of the federal government in its fight against insurgency in the state.

Interestingly, former governor, Ali Modu Sheriff’s defection to the party was seen as a major morale booster, for the PDP’s quest to win the state, ahead of 2015, with Sheriff himself boasting to former President, Goodluck Jonathan that he would ensure he delivers the state to him and to the PDP.

But by the time the presidential election was won and lost in March 2015, the PDP’s quest to govern the state made little or no meaning to an average Borno person, as the few coverts it had gotten saw no further need to continue to support the PDP, since the APC which they intend send packing, had won the presidential election.

Also, Governor Kashim Shettima, who was then a governorship candidate of the APC, seeking a re-election had expressed confidence that the APC-led federal government would not forsake the state.

Barely one month into the APC-led administration at the centre Shettima’s verdict was that Borno State had begun feeling the impacts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

And he told no fewer people than those who bear the brunt of insurgency in the state: Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He spoke when he organised an ‘iftar’ (breaking of Ramadan fast) at an IDP camp located at Yerwa Girls College in Maiduguri, in June 2015.

The iftar was attended by the emir of Bama, Alhaji Kyari Ibn Ibrahim Elkanemi, who himself had been displaced, following the destruction of his palace and occupation of Bama by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.

Shettima, who arrived one of the 20 camps housing part of the people of Bama who have the largest number of displaced persons at about 6:15pm, performed ‘Magrib’ prayers at sunset in congregation of the IDPs before settling down to enjoy the breaking of fast with about 2,000 displaced persons.

A combined team of security men and youths volunteers made sure the exercise, which was the first of its kind at the time went hitch- free for nearly two hours.

Speaking after the ‘iftar’, Shettima told the displaced persons that since Buhari became President, the federal government has taken over most responsibilities of funding across the about 20 IDPs camps in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, noting that this was in sharp contrast to what was obtainable during the Jonathan’s administration, where the state government fully bear most of the responsibilities.

Hear him: “We have started feeling the impacts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. For instance, from 2013 when we started establishing camps for displaced persons in Biu for the people of Damboa and to the number of camps we have now, the Borno State government was solely bearing the biggest burden of funding these IDP camps until few weeks ago.

“Today, with the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari, the federal government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has taken over so many responsibilities in these camps and this is how it ought to be ab initio. Today, under the Buhari administration, we have a NEMA that has accelerated its presence in Borno. The agency was doing so much even before the APC administration given the kind of federal government they had, but the difference in NEMA’s approach today is far different from what obtained before,” Shettima, declared.

He said further that: “I am very confident that this APC- led Federal Government will support Borno State in its healing process and all of you that are internally displaced within and outside Borno as well as those taking refuge outside Nigeria, will in sha Allah be supported back on your feet and you will be reintegrated into your communities that will be reconstructed bi iznillah (by the permission and Grace of Allah.).”

He also seized the opportunity to urge citizens to show love and support for displaced persons, noting that no one was beyond facing challenges in life, adding that “the IDPS are us and we are them. Whenever I move from my residence to my office inside Government House or when I move round Maiduguri and see some of the beautiful estates we are constructing or when I drive through our new hospitals, schools and streetlights, I see the Borno of my vision not the real Borno that is faced with challenges.

“I then discovered that whenever I am around Internally Displaced Persons camps, I see the real Borno as things are today. And from the faces of the people I see in the camps, I always take with me two messages: On one hand, I see despair, I see pity and shattered dreams on the faces of many. On some others, I see strength and hope that are true to the indomitable spirit of Borno men and women.

“I love to visit IDPs and whenever I am coming I try to come with as many people as possible so that whoever has no displaced relation or friend in his house here in Maiduguri, will on coming here, be reminded that hundreds of thousands of Borno citizens are in distress. Those of us, who may not be displaced today, would need to know that we are not superior to those who found themselves in the condition they are today. They are not displaced because Allah doesn’t like them; Allah is only testing their faith as He tries everyone through one challenge or the other. We must therefore support our brothers and sisters that are displaced. Our support may not have to do with camps only, if you have displaced persons in your neighbourhood, please extend support to them and show them love and affection. The IDPs are us and we are them,” the governor, admonished.

The latest town hall meeting

At the last Monday’s meeting, Shettima said peace and order had been restored in the state by the Nigerian army, declaring that the state has every reason to celebrate the achievement.

According to him, four years ago, the state was under siege of Boko Haram, adding that 20 of the 27 councils were under the firm control of Boko Haram.

The governor said the fact that four years after, the story had changed for the better for people of the state showed the Buhari’s administration kept to its promise. He praised the military for demonstrating high patriotism and professionalism in the discharge of its duties.

“This is a great day; a day for celebration. Four years ago, 20 of the 27 local government areas of the state were under the control of Boko Haram. Then, the only accessible road to Maiduguri was Kano-Maiduguri Road. If there are any people who are the greatest beneficiaries of this feat, it is Borno State. I urge all Nigerians to join hands in supporting the federal government and the military to end this madness because once the rainy season sets in Sambisa Forest becomes an impregnable fortress of Boko Haram Insurgents,” Shettima said.

The governor’s commendation is coming amid latest claims by the military authorities that the insurgency has been totally crushed.

He said that the military made huge sacrifices to facilitate the restoration of peace and security in the north-east. Shettima noted that the military had successfully defeated and over-ran the insurgents in the past few weeks, adding that the military had through its counter-insurgency campaign facilitated a return to normalcy and the resurgence of social and economic development in the north-east.

According to him, Boko Haram, having been decimated, resorted to suicide bombing, targeting soft targets, “a clear sign of cowardice and weakness on their part”.

Shettima called on Nigerians to complement the efforts of the military in the restoration of peace by living harmoniously, irrespective of ethnic or religious differences. He also lauded the federal government for its efforts in ending the war as well as its initiative in addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by the insurgency.

Lai Mohammed corroborates Shettima

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the meeting was designed to enable the government to interact with the populace, saying that the federal government accorded priority to ending the insurgency and boosting security in the country. Mohammed, who commended the troops for their gallantry and for defeating the terrorists, further said scheduled flights by three airlines to Maiduguri and bubbling nightlife are clear testaments that normalcy has returned to Maiduguri.

He said the facts that Maiduguri, which used to be the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency, could host football leagues as well as the town hall meeting, were clear indications of successes recorded in fighting insurgency. ‘‘No airline was flying this route at the height of the insurgency. In any case, the airport was not even open for such flights due to safety and security concerns. The mere fact that we are gathered here for this meeting is a testimony to the success that has been recorded in fighting the insurgency. In the heat of the insurgency, this would have been impossible,’’ the minister said.

Mohammed further said that his Special Assistants, who flew into Maiduguri, last Saturday, told him of how they were pleasantly surprised to see a city that sharp contrast to what was being painted out there.

‘‘Busy roads, people going about their daily chores as you would have in any normal city, and even a bubbling nightlife are evidences of restoration of peace,” adding that the feat was not achieved by accident but President Muhammadu Buhari charted the path while the military made all the sacrifices, including losing their lives.

‘‘Our political and military leaders have shown leadership in getting us here, unlike in the past when, in the words of Mr. President, official bungling, negligence, complacency or collusion made Boko Haram a terrifying force. The ordinary folks have also shown great resilience and support to bring us here. We are eternally grateful to all,’’ the Information minister said.

Mohammed said isolated attacks by the remnants of the insurgents were act of cowardice and government was prosecuting the last phase of the war on Boko Haram, saying ‘‘the military is punching deep into the enclaves of the insurgents, rescuing women and children and catalysing the surrender of many insurgents.’’

The minister appealed to the people in the Boko Haram affected areas to cooperate with the military in terms of providing information, especially about fleeing insurgents, just as he commended the Borno government for its massive post-war reconstruction programme. He also assured the state of continued support from the federal government and international donor agencies.

The ministers of Defence and Interior, Mannir Dan-Ali and Abdulrahman Dambazau as well as the minister of state, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmad, were at the meeting, which drew members of some states houses of assemblies, emirs and developments organisations from the six states in the zone.

Boko Haram, shift in election dates

In the build up to the 2015 elections, Boko Haram was a big issue. By January 2015, the situation became intense, with the government at the time toying with the idea of not holding elections at all, in the entire north-eastern states.

One of the reasons that were adduced at the time was the difficulty in distributing Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in the affected areas, especially in Borno State, where at the time 20 out of the 27 councils were in the firm control of the insurgents.

To confirm the fears by many Nigerians that government was at the time toying with the idea of postponing the elections, using the insurgency as an alibi, the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the then president, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) was at Chatham House, in London, on January 22, 2015, where he among other things canvassed for a shift in the elections date, on the basis that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was yet to deliver PVCs to millions of voters.

Expectedly, the opposition parties at the time, led by today’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), took the government on and insisted that the earlier dates of February 14 and 28 for the elections must remain sacrosanct.

Barely two weeks after his London visit, February 4, to be precise, Dasuki was said to have formally written to INEC expressing worry that the security chiefs in the country could not guarantee security in 14 councils in the north –east. He therefore advised strongly that INEC should consider rescheduling the elections, shifting it by six weeks.

He further argued in the said letter that the shift falls within legal provisions and that the government would hopefully have been able to restore normalcy to the north –east within the six weeks been proposed.

Twenty-four hours after Dasuki’s letter to INEC, February 5, to be precise, a National Council of State meeting held at the presidential villa. At the meeting, chaired by the then president, Goodluck Jonathan, military chiefs and other security chiefs told the INEC chairman that they had just launched a “major, decisive offensive against Boko Haram.”

And that the operation would last six weeks, adding that they would have no troops to deploy in providing security and logistics support for elections throughout those weeks. But the Council of State did not come out to say elections should not hold on the earlier agreed dates.

Two days after the Council of State’s meeting however, INEC chairman at the time, Professor Attahiru Jega, also called a meeting where he consulted and interacted with civil society leaders and election agency officials from all over the country. In the end, he said INEC could not “lightly wave off the advice of the nation’s security chiefs.” To this end, Jega postponed the election by six weeks, thereby declaring March 28 and April 11 respectively as new dates.

Why the opposition and some Nigerians insist that the Jonathan’s government induced the shift in the elections date, the then ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) believed that INEC was itself not prepared for the election as at the time it claimed it wants to go on with the polls.

Those who hold this view are quick to use Jega’s own submission, which was made barely a week to the initial date of the election, as basis for their position.

For instance, on PVCs collection, barely a week to the initial date of the elections, INEC noted that only 45.1 million out of 68.8 million registered voters had collected their cards.

Reply