Boko Haram: Group plans medical, food aids for Chibok Girls' parents

Boko Haram: Group plans medical, food aids for Chibok Girls’ parents

— 19th February 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri 
 
A humanitarian organisation, Complete Care and Aid Foundation, founded by Hajiya Aisha Wakil (‘Mama Boko Haram’) has announced medical and food aid for the parents of the abducted Chibok school girls.
 
Director General of the foundation, Prince Lawal Shoyode, announced on Monday the distribution of food to 102 Internally Displaced Women (IDPs) women in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.
 
He said the support to the parents of the Chibok school girls were prompted by calls from some citizens of Borno.
The aid distribution to women at Shehuri South and 42 others today is part of the foundation’s mission to give complete support to victims of the islamist insurgency and other violence in the north-east.
“We are going to support the Chibok Girls’ parents through our medical outreach in addition to food aid,” he said.
“This is the modest contribution of Barrister Aisha Wakil, known by Nigerians as ‘Mama Boko Haram’, to the humanitarian challenges in the north-east caused by the years of insurgency.”
Aisha Wakil was dubbed ‘Mama Boko Haram’ due to her closeness with some of the insurgents in the early days of the crisis.
She became part of the government negotiation/contact team with Boko Haram during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.


