Boko Haram explosives expert arrested, says military spokesman

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military operatives and men of the Department of State Service (DSS) have arrested a Boko Haram suspect, alleged to specialize in making explosives for bomb attacks by the terror group.

Spokesman of the Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the suspect was apprehended along Bauchi-Gombe highway on Monday during a stop and search operation.

“Combined Operatives of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and the Department of State Service conducting Counter Terrorism Operations in north eastern Nigeria have arrested a Boko Haram terrorist who specializes in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) for the terrorists group,” Nwachukwu said in a statement.

He gave the name of the suspect as Adamu Hassan (aka ‘Baale’).

The spokesman also said troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE with vigilantes in another operation on Monday evening busted a Boko Haram raid on a community in Borno. He said the terrorists were “rummaging for food and logistics” at Kudiye community, along Dikwa-Gulumbagana road.

“The four-man raid team was intercepted by troops following a tip-off that the insurgents were on their way to loot the community,” the military spokesman disclosed.

He said the insurgents revealed they belong to the Abubakar Shekau faction of the Boko Haram after their arrest.

Col. Nwachukwu said they are currently in military custody and are making useful confessions.

“Troops also recovered two motorcycles, bags of grains and tamarin from the insurgents,” he revealed.