Boko Haram commander confesses

•Reveals how killer squad abducted Chibok girls, killed students

Auwal Ismaeela, former top Boko Haram Commander who played a major role in the abduction of Chibok girls and killing of youths in Madagali, Borno State, has confessed to several acts of bloodletting on innocent people and destruction of properties across the length and breadth of the North-east.

The ex-terrrorist kingpin who is being held in a military facility for the repentant and surrendered Boko Haram members in the North-East, is reportedly cooperating with the Military with useful information on locations and hideouts of other top Commanders of the Islamist sect.

“Myself and Abu Hafsat a Boko Haram commander led other squads to abduct the Chibok girls.

“We led the operations to invade Gwoza, Bama, Limankara Mobile Barrack, Bita, Bosso, Madagali, Chibok, Pulka, Firgi and Mubi.

“In Madagali, which was my home town, myself, Adam Vitiri, Abu Adam and Habu Kudama, some high ranking Boko Haram Commander led an operation in 2014 where we killed some students and youths at the Central Secondary School in Sabon Garin Madagali.

“In one of the operations, I abducted my wife named Maryam who had two kids for me in Sambisa forest.

“It is unfortunate that I was brainwashed and misled not only on some abductions but in the killings of my own people that were innocent. I wholeheartedly regret my actions.

“During a battle in Konduga where myself and other Boko Haram commanders led the operations, I lost my right leg and almost got burnt. Even at that, I did not stop fighting for the course. Sheikh Shekau ordered that I should be given a tricycle which I continued to use for various operations before I eventually surrendered,” he said.

He gave several reasons for his decision to voluntarily surrender to the Nigerian troops after realising the misleading sermons, barbaric indoctrination of the sect leaders and atrocities being committed in some of the Boko Haram camps.

“I willingly surrendered to the military because I was tired of the senseless killing and fight. I realised that our people have resorted to stealing and all sort of atrocity contrary to the teaching and practice of Islam.

“Women were being raped, sometimes publicly. Children died from malnutrition and disease as the living condition became harsher. As there was no food in the camp, people died every day because of hunger.

“I will continue to cooperate with the security agencies in providing useful information on our mode of operations and to disclose top-secret hideouts of our commanders.”

Meanwhile, more than 100 Boko Haram members and some commanders have surrendered to the military in recent time.

In a related development, two factions of the Boko Haram insurgency group may be ready for talks with the Federal Government, Abdulkadir Abubakar, former commander of the group claimed.

Abubakar, also known as Abu Muhammad, was the chief intelligence officer of the group and one of its top commanders, until his arrest in June by the military in Buni Yadi in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Abubakar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at his cell in Maiduguri that Albarnawi and Mamman Nur factions were willing to dialogue and cooperate with the government to defeat the most visible leader of the group, Abubakar Shekau.

According to him, Shekau, whose capture, dead or alive, the military high command has ordered, has been the major obstacle to peace, since the insurgency began in 2009.

“Shekau is not willing to surrender due to his high handedness. Unfortunately, the government and military authorities accorded priority on dealing with Shekau, who is blood thirsty.

“Albarnawi has indicated interest to dialogue with the government to end insurgency and provide a lasting solution to the crisis. Albarnawi discusses this with members of his circle. And I can assure the government that he would cooperate to achieve peace.

“The two factions are willing to cooperate with Nigerian government to defeat Shekau,” he said.

Abubakar’s claim about the readiness of the factions to dialogue with the Nigerian authorities could not be verified as he had been incarcerated since June. But he insisted that the groups are predisposed to a peaceful resolution of the eight year-old crisis.

Abubakar claimed to have undertaken various espionage missions and provided intelligence to the insurgents, which enabled them to

hit a long list of targets, among which were the abduction of 275 students at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok and the massacre of students at Federal Government College, Buni Yadi. Over 20 students were murdered at Buni Yadi.

He also claimed to have been involved in other attacks on schools in Maiduguri, Damaturu, Postikum and Mamudo.

The detained Boko Haram commander expressed his willingness to give the military useful information to crush the insurgents and arrest Shekau.

“I am cooperating with the military and I am ready to provide information on the whereabouts of Shekau. Shekau has left his enclave in Sambisa and moved deep into Mandara Mountain. I know the area where he is hiding and willing to provide a guide to the military.

“The intensified military offensive has weakened Shekau’s position and that of the other groups,” he added.

Abubakar revealed deep divisions and power struggle among the insurgents, claiming the Albarnawi and Mamman Nur factions were opposed to Shekau’s leadership style and his bloodthirstiness.

He also blamed Shekau for many attacks on civilians by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“During the early days of the insurgency we fought for what we thought was a just cause, to establish a caliphate where human beings are valued, cherished and respected.

“After annexing vast territories, Shekau began to demonstrate his cruelty and atrocities against humanity.

“In view of the high level atrocities committed by the group,some of the top commanders including myself, Albarnawi and Mamman Nur challenged Shekau, demanding an immediate end to the ugly saga.

“Thereafter, Albarnawi and Mamman Nur parted ways, and formed their groups. Shekau is responsible for suicide bombings and attack on soft targets in the North-East.

“The Albarnawi and Mamman Nur groups never attacked schools, religious places of worship, markets, women and children. Our fight was strictly with security forces. Even the kidnapped oil workers would not be killed by the group,” he said.