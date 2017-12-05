The Sun News
Boko Haram child victim, Ali Ahmadu, walks after Dubai surgery

Boko Haram child victim, Ali Ahmadu, walks after Dubai surgery

— 5th December 2017

By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi

Three months of delicate surgery in Dubai, a Boko Haram child victim, Ali Ahmadu, has returned to Nigeria.

Ali, who had been on wheelchair in the last four years, can now walk, to the joy and relief of the huge crowd which welcomed him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, yesterday.

Full of hearty smiles, Ali  moved about freely, amid hugs and handshakes with the crowd.

He arrived the country with  his aunt, Hannatu Madu, Soordinator of Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC),  Nuhu Kwajafa and representatives of Dickens Sanomi Foundation, which footed his bill.

In smattering English laced with Hausa, Ali replied “I am fine,” when asked about his health.

He stunned the crowd when he said his main aspiration is to be a policeman, so “to save people from harm.”

But, it is not over for Ali.

Upon his return,  Taleveras Foundation has announced scholarship for him, from primary school to the university.

Of Ali’s travails, surgery and return to the country, Chairman of Dickens Sanomi Foundation, Mr. Igho Sanomi (who is also the owner of Taleveras Group,  said: “About three months ago, we were all witnesses, at the same airport Ali Ahmadu was taken away on a wheel chair. Today (yesterday), to the Glory of God, we are here to receive Ali Ahmadu, walking handsomely into our arms. What started as a painful Journey  for little Ali, after his Boko Haram attack in Chibok, four years ago, which confined him to a wheel chair, has transformed into a journey of hope, love and care.

“Dickens Sanomi Foundation is backed by the principle of love and care, one that was practised and preached by late Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Dickens Sanomi.

“Today (yesterday), we demonstrate these principles by being our neighbours’ keepers and teaching love by showing it.

“Dickens Sanomi foundation will be working with Ali’s family, through GIPLC, and will support Ali’s post-surgery life as we help him settle into Abuja, and grow as a child with love and care.

“I am authorised to announce that an educational scholarship will be provided for Ali, until he gets to university, by the Taleveras Foundation.”

On his part, GIPLC Coordinator, Nuhu Kwajafa, added: “About four years ago, in a small village in Chibok local government area of Borno State, a toddler named Ali Ahmadu Chibok fell victim to one of Boko Haram’s murderous invasions.

“That fateful night, he suffered excruciating pains all over his body, brought upon him by the senseless marauders. They crushed everything andeveryone in their path, severely damaging his still forming vertebral column in the process. But, the hand of God preserved Ali, so we may give glory to His name.

“Since that incident, the little boy never accessed any form of orthodox medication. He was at the mercy of traditionalists, in highly unpredictable and perilous times. Obviously, during this period, access to education, nutrition, psychosocial tuning, water, sanitation or hygiene, was very limited, if not non-existent.  He was immobile and deteriorated, physically and mentally, fast, from that period, till the first quarter of 2017 when GIPLC made contact with him. The organisation facilitated relevant examinations and digital/laboratory tests, for assessment and proper medical attention. The results revealed that he couldn’t access the quality care required, to literally realign him towards a better quality of life, hence the decision to make arrangements for him to travel abroad. After duly assessing the various options open to us, from all over the world, we resolved to take him to the United Arab Emirate.

“After almost six hours of extremely delicate surgery, about a week in ICU and a month in recovery, Ali took his first steps into a brighter future…”

