Boko Haram: Captured UNIMAID lecturers, 10 police wives freed

— 11th February 2018
  • Buhari expresses happiness, urges increased efforts on remaining Chibok girls 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Three lecturers of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State have regained their freedom.  Also released from the terrorists’ sect enclave are 10 women, kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri. 

The lecturers were abducted on July 25, 2017

while on an oil exploration mission in Borno state.

Reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed happiness with their release and urged the Nigerian Army to intensify  efforts to bring home the remaining Chibok Girls still in the custody of the terrorists.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari was briefed on the development by the Department of State Services (DSS) Saturday.

“Their release followed a series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC,” the statement read.

According to the brief given by the DSS, all 13 rescued persons are in the custody of the service and are on their way to Abuja with the assistance of the Nigerian Army and the Air Force. The statement said a team of doctors and psychologists are on standby in anticipation of their arrival at the DSS headquarters, Abuja.

“The rescued persons may be presented to the President and thereafter released to their families, if there are no issues of security or medical concerns. 

“The President, who got step by step progress reports on the lengthy negotiations while they took place, received the good news with a lot of happiness. He commended all those who in one way or the other helped in making the release possible.

“He then urged the DSS and the Nigerian Army to intensify efforts to bring home the remaining Chibok Girls still in the custody of the terrorists. 

“The Director-General, Malam Lawal Daura, assured the President that they were working hard to bring home the remaining girls and, as soon as possible, bring the Chibok Girls saga to an end”, the statement read.

