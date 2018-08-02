– The Sun News
Boko Haram: Canada spends $75m on humanitarian response in North East

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Acting Canadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Emilie Milroy, has said that her country has contributed $75 million to humanitarian responses in the North Eastern states of the federation, troubled by Boko Haram insurgency.

Milroy, disclosed this during a visit to Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima to flag off  $5 million Vesico Vigina Fistula (VVF) centre in Maiduguri, Borno State capital yesterday.

She stated that Canada was concerned about the humanitarian challenges in the area following nearly nine years of violence.

“Canada has contributed $75 million to Nigeria for humanitarian responses in Borno since 2015,” Milroy said.

She said Canada support fistula centres in Maiduguri in collaboration with the South Korean Government through United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

On his party the South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Am. Lee in-tae,  said the $5 million project was designed to increase access to comprehensive maternal and child health care especially for women and girls in the insurgency ravaged areas in the Northeast.

Amb Tae, who said it was expected to foster resilence of women and provide basic medical services in the state,  added that 200 repaired fistula survivors have been rehabilitated and re-integrated.

READ ALSO: Between physics of power and chemistry of politics

He said the project will be implemented in Maiduguri metropolis, Jere and Konduga Local Governments.

Shettima commended the Korean and Canadian governments for their supports on fistula treatment.

He said the efforts would give hope to many women that have been suffering from the medical challenge.

 

