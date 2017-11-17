Boko Haram: Buratai hails Artillery Corps, other criminal elements

Buratai hails Artillery Corps in routing Boko Haram, other criminal elements
Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, has commended the Artillery Corps for its immense contributions in routing Boko Haram and other criminal elements in the country.
Buratai made the commendation in a message to the closing ceremony of Exercise Vulcan Glow V at the Military Training Range in Kachia, Kaduna State.
He said that the corps “has keyed into combating security challenges and military operations’’ in the country by providing fire support for all Nigerian Army operations.
According to him, their support was key to the successes recorded in various missions carried out by the military.
“It is noteworthy that the Artillery Corps has not restricted itself to its conventional roles but had keyed into combating contemporary security challenges and military operations other than war.
“This was aptly brought out in the exercise setting which drew from the experience and lesson of ongoing operation in the north east and other operation theatres.’’ he said.
Buratai added: “I am delighted that this exercise is coming at a time when the nation and the military is at the threshold of completely routing out Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements from the nation territory.’’
He pledged that military would continue to receive appropriate training and logistics, as well as improved welfare to sustain their competence.
The COAS, who was represented by Maj.-Gen David Ahmadu, Chief of Training and Logistics, also commended the Artillery Corps for the maintenance of artillery assets despite limited resources.
The Army Chief expressed the hope that pragmatic and innovative lessons would be learnt from Vulcan Glow V exercise, being held after seven years, and pledged to make it a regular training exercise for the corps.
Earlier, the Commander, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Maj.-Gen Muhammad Garba, said the exercise was to assess the combat proficiency of Artillery formations in offensive support planning and delivery.
Garba said it was also to assess capabilities and constraints in counter terrorists and counter insurgents operations, as well as troops’ field tactics and technical shoots.
The commander added that the exercise was designed in line with contemporary security challenges and current artillery deployment in various theatres of operation within Nigeria.
He however called for replacement of obsolete training aids, upgrade of all platforms and sustained maintenance of artillery assets. (NAN)
Buratai is a disgrace and shameless liar. Nigeria is really a primitive and a jungle society. A whole COAS is again lying under oath which is another crime of Perjury? What a backward nation and this is really a Court document? A deadly criminal and Murderer in an exalted office in Nigeria? The Man is still free and enjoying his liberty after engaging innocent people to extra judicial killings and it is only in Nigeria that this can happen no wonder the nation is called a Zoo.This happened under the nose of Nigeria Human Rights Lawyers and Nigeria so called vociferous media, they took no action. The Nigeria media even blacked out the story in apparent cover up or complicity? The US Human Right Lawyers described these attacks/extra judicial killings of 12th sept to 14th sept 2017 in ABA/UMUAHIA/AFARA UKWU by Buhari and Buratai with others a serious crime of State terrorism, ethnic cleansing, Genocide, torture, Crimes against humanity and has filed a criminal action against the suspects in the US Court with Buhari and Buratai as prime suspects and requested ICC to issue an International warrant after the impending Court indictment.Nigeria is such an uncivilized and lawless Country such that after Government Agents has killed its own citizens the same Government will brand the victims as terrorist like they did with IPOB.After Buratai announced OPERATION PYTHON DANCE 2 the World media monitored deployment of lethal Weapons from 82 Div ENUGU on their way to their prime target which is the magnificent Palace at AFARA UKWU where Nnamdi Kanu is residing.Buratai ordered the hundreds of Soldiers armed with Armored Tanks, Mortars, RPG Guns to Kanu home where on the 12th sept 2017 the first direct attack took place with a lot of lives lost and many were kidnapped. On the 14th sept 2017 the barbaric soldiers invaded the Palace brought down the Palace Gate and started the infamous killings inside the Palace and shooting of KANU and removal of his body which was presented to Buratai and Buhari as a trophy.This day the same COAS Buratai in apparent exhibition of cowardice is denying like a lunatic beast. This is Nigeria and a GIANT SHAME OF AFRICA.