Boko Haram: Borno govt. denies school closure

Boko Haram: Borno govt. denies school closure

— 26th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Borno State Government has denied closure of schools in the state after the recent abduction of 110 girls at Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi in neighbouring Yobe State.

Commissioner of Education, Inuwa Kubo, in an interview with journalists, in Maiduguri, on Monday, said the report claiming closure of public schools by Borno government was untrue.

“Our students are still in school. That time after the Chibok abduction, government took some measures to ensure the students are not vulnerable again. The report that all schools in Borno have been closed is not true,” Kubo said.

He disclosed that some parents have decided to be sending their children to schools from their homes instead of staying in boarding or hostels.

He said the parents didn’t want their children sleep in the schools. He said most schools in the southern Borno are still open while others in the northern and central parts of the state worse hit by Boko Haram insurgency have been relocated to Maiduguri.

“Schools at New Marte, Abadam, Gamboru/Ngala and other places affected by the insurgency have been relocated to Maiduguri,” the commissioner disclosed. He described the deployment of policemen to public schools by police authority as a good security measure, urging the police to sustain the effort.

He, however, expressed hope that the security problem would ease out so that students can learn in very secured and conducive environment.

“Most importantly, we are feeling that there will be peace very soon and the police will not continue to stay in the schools for too long because they have other duties to attend to. We are hoping that the security situation will ease out and things will be better,” he declared.

