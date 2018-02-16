Boko Haram: Army offers N3m for information on Shekau
— 16th February 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army has offered to pay N3 million cash reward for credible information that could lead to the arrest of the Boko Haram’s factional leader, Abubakar Shekau.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement, advised anyone with any credible information to contact either the Military Command and Control Centre, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, any military location, security agencies or call the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre on 193.
Usman, in a statement, tagged: ‘Three million Naira cash on fugitive Boko Haram terrorists leader, Abubakar Shekau,’ said ” The Nigerian Army will give out Three Million Naira (N3,000,000.00k) cash reward for any credible information that leads to the arrest of Abubakar Shekau, the fugitive factional Boko Haram terrorists’ group leader.
” Anybody with such credible information can either contact the Military Command and Control Centre, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, any military location, security agencies or call the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre 193.”
