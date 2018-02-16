The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Boko Haram: Army offers N3m for information on Shekau

Boko Haram: Army offers N3m for information on Shekau

— 16th February 2018

 

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has offered to pay N3 million cash reward for credible information that could lead to the arrest of the Boko Haram’s factional leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement, advised anyone with any credible information to contact either the Military Command and Control Centre, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, any military location, security agencies or call the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre on 193.

Usman, in a  statement, tagged: ‘Three million Naira cash on fugitive Boko Haram terrorists leader, Abubakar Shekau,’ said ” The Nigerian Army will give out Three Million Naira (N3,000,000.00k) cash reward for any credible information that leads to the arrest of Abubakar Shekau, the fugitive factional Boko Haram terrorists’ group leader.

” Anybody with such credible information can either contact the Military Command and Control Centre, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, any military location, security agencies or call the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre 193.”

  Ezekiel Okeke 16th February 2018 at 12:05 pm
    The brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. are confused as the vanquished- making empty noise call Shekau. The war is about Kanuris etc. who are natives of this territory of the natives on their God given native land fighting war of the same purpose natives of this territory of the natives are fighting against the same enemy- which is war to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives which must be accomplished and defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Every native of North East is Shekau opposed fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over North East Natives and fighting war to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over them- war natives of this territory of the natives must accomplish in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!

