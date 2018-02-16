Boko Haram: Army offers N3m for information on Shekau

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has offered to pay N3 million cash reward for credible information that could lead to the arrest of the Boko Haram’s factional leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement, advised anyone with any credible information to contact either the Military Command and Control Centre, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, any military location, security agencies or call the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre on 193.

