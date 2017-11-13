Boko Haram: Army loses 3 soldiers

The Nigerian Army has said it lost three of its personnel after successfully clearing 13 Boko Haram hideouts in the Sambisa forest in one week. Making the disclosure, yesterday, in Maiduguri, Borno State, Col. Kinsley Samuel, Deputy Director, Public Relations, 7 Division of the Nigeria Army, explained that six soldiers were injured during the operation while dozens of the insurgents were neutralised by troops.

Samuel said: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force on Operation Deep Punch have, within the past one week, embarked on clearance operations to dislodge Boko Haram terrorists from their camps.”

He added that the troops successfully cleared the terrorists’ hideouts at Talala, Ajigin, Mangzum, Abagajiri, Kafa, Dusula, Buk, Malumti and Abulam among others.

“Furtherance to the clearance operations, the troops on Friday, November 10, 2017, while acting on credible information that the terrorists were massing up at certain camps in fringes of Sambisa forest, advanced and cleared the insurgents at Shyadawe-Angwan-Fulani, Shyadawe-Angwan-Bula-Musa and Shyadawe.

“The troops captured two gun trucks, three motorcycles, many bicycles and a laptop containing valuable information. They also located a vandalised and unserviceable tank in one of the camps.

“The remains of the soldiers have been evacuated while those injured are receiving treatment at a military hospital,” said Samuel.