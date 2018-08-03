Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi If there is a single dream that is shared in common by the members of Argungu community in Kebbi State, it is the resuscitation of the once famous Argungu fishing festival. It used to be a source of excitement for fishermen, tourists and fun-seekers, both home and abroad. Over the years, the community feasted on the shores of this river, felt its uncommon allure. But that is not all. The river and its annual festival have inspired a sprawl of economic activities and earning opportunities for the families and vendors that reside at its bank. Then, it all seemed designed to last forever. But lately, the story changed as the festival was suspended and the river, as if inspired the suspension of the festival, also began to dry, receding for most parts of the year.

Today, the community has nothing but a sense of nostalgia. They recall the good old past, some eight or nine years ago, when the festival placed them on the map of the world as destination hub for tourists and tourism. And they shake their heads in bitterness, imagining the enormous weight of their losses. Alhaji Bawa Tambuwal, a member of the community, has been living by the riverbank for years. In his seventies, he recalled that the fishing festival used to be a potential source of earnings for his family members: “They sell assorted foods to visitors and the organizers of the festival during the fish catching festivity and earn jumbo incomes during this season.”

According to him, in the past eight years in which the festival has not been held, their revenue as a family has dropped drastically and their farming life, too as community, has come under grave threat as there is no sufficient flow of water from the river: “We are not happy when we suddenly woke up and realized that our river is drying up. We can’t use the water for our dry season rice farming. We lost out totally to get food and tangible income from the dry season farming. READ ALSO: Rice farming: Group supports 15,000 farmers in Kebbi “Secondly, for the past eight years now, this festival that created jobs for our wives and children was stopped due to insecurity in Nigeria. My wives used to sell food to people and our children were always employed by the big telecommunications companies to help them sell their products during the festival, which usually last for two to three weeks. All the economic benefits are gone. We don’t know when these things would return to what they were before.”