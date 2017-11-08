Boko Haram: Adamawa Govt. delegation visits Gulak, commiserates with people

An Adamawa Government delegation on Wednesday visited Gulak town to commiserate with the people over Monday’s insurgents’ attack which led to loss of two lives and property.

The delegation led by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ahmad Sajoh, assured the people of government’s commitment to the protection of lives and property.

“The governor has sent me here to commiserate with you over the unfortunate incident and to tell you that government will not forget you at this moment of need.

“He also directed me to commend our gallant soldiers, policemen and other operatives including our local hunters and vigilance groups for repelling the terrorists and making it clear to them that defeat is always waiting for them,” Sajoh said.

He said that the delegation would access damage done to houses during the encounter and recommend how to assist victims in rehabilitating them.

Briefing the delegation, the Unit Commander that led the operation against the insurgents, Capt. A.I Musa, said the terrorists stormed the town with heavy weapons including a car filled with bomb which they detonated at a major check point in the town, killing a soldier.

Musa commended the support shown to the military by local hunters and vigilance groups who joined the soldiers in repelling the insurgents.

The Member representing Madagali Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Tsamdu, the Chairman of Madagali Local Council, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, and the District Head of Gulak, Alhaji Bello Ijadi, lauded the government for its concern and support to the people of the town.

They called for deployment of soldiers to the area which they said was facing incessant insurgents’ attacks due to its closeness to Sambisa forest. (NAN)

