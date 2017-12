From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George, has withdrawn from the chairmanship race of the party.

He announced his withdrawal from the contest at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday night.

George withdrawal from the contest is coming few hours to the PDP national convention, where he is expected to slug it out with eight other chairmanship aspirants.

The PDP leader said he was withdrawing based on principle, because he is not comfortable with the dimension the contest has assumed.