Home / Cover / National / Bode George visits Obasanjo, declares rift finally over
OBASANJO

Bode George visits Obasanjo, declares rift finally over

— 2nd July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Erstwhile National Deputy Chairman (Southwest) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, on Sunday, paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and declared that the rift between him and the former president was finally over.

Obasanjo had, last week, paid a condolence visit to the Lagos home of the former Ondo State Military Administrator, to commiserate with him over the death of his son.

George, according to a release by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, was accompanied on the visit by 10 PDP stalwarts. He quoted Genorse as saying that he was in Abeokuta on a ‘thank-you visit’ and to finally reconcile with his former boss.

He, however, attributed the rift between and Obasanjo to the handiwork of the devil, which he said had been put to shame, declaring “I have put the past behind me and Baba will remain my leader forever”.

“I have come to say thank you after visiting me last week.

“Only a few can do that mind you. What happened between us is devil and the devil has been shamed. It is a solid reunion and I am very happy about it,” George was quoted to be saying in the release.

The delegation later had a closed door meeting with Obasanjo.

