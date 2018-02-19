The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Boat mishaps: Kebbi, Niger govs to purchase modern boats, sanitise waterways
19th February 2018 - Fuel queues thin out in Abuja
19th February 2018 - Too much make-up can cause skin cancer – dermatologists
19th February 2018 - Breaking: Ahiara: Okpalaeke resigns
19th February 2018 - To end corruption Nigeria requires sacrifices from elite – Buhari
19th February 2018 - Enugu community sends SoS to Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, others over amenities
19th February 2018 - I’ll be sworn in as president in 2019, says Sule Lamido
19th February 2018 - Man United receive apology from VAR chiefs over Mata’s goal controversy
19th February 2018 - Wheat farmers count losses in Kaduna
19th February 2018 - Conte wants ‘perfect game’ from Chelsea against Barcelona
Home / National / Boat mishaps: Kebbi, Niger govs to purchase modern boats, sanitise waterways

Boat mishaps: Kebbi, Niger govs to purchase modern boats, sanitise waterways

— 19th February 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi and Niger state governments have promised to purchase modern boats to be used on their waterways and finance the sanitisation of riverine areas from debris to stop incessant boats mishaps.

Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagugu of Kebbi State confirmed this, on Monday, during his condolence visit to  Emir Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Muhammad Abdullahi, over the boat mishap that claimed father of House of Assembly member, Ahmad Aliyu Yauri.

Governor Bagudu, who lamented over frequent boats mishaps in the two states, disclosed that he and Governor Sanni Bello had visited the waterways authority on how government would provide financial support to clear obstacles causing the mishaps.

According to Governor Bagudu, “Myself and Governor of Niger State have visited officials of Inland water ways to seek approval to embark on the project, which was still being awaited “.

While consoling the Emir Yauri and his Emirate, Governor Bagudu said “A committee would be set -up comprising officials of State Government, Local Governments,and Yauri Emirate to purchase the Boats and Canoes to conform with the global best practice in water transportation to avoid further calamities”.

Governor Bagudu also informed the Emir that security agencies had been directed to avert any violator who embark on night travel through the waterways, stressing that all stakeholders must sensitise their people on dangers of night journey.

He added that his administration would made more than N150 million available to the contractor handling the Yauri Power Sub-Station and collaborate with Nigeria Army Corps of Engineers to hasten the rehabilitation of the bad portion of Koko-Yauri roads which had been abandoned by the Federal Government contractors.

While responding, the emir expressed displeasure ad frustration over the manner at which the Federal Government officials were handling roads and other projects in Yauri Emirate despite its huge contribution to the economic development of the country.

The Royal father, who mentioned Koko-Yauri road to Kotagora road, in Niger State, including abandoned Yauri electricity substation, appealed to the Federal Government to direct officials of Inland waterways to clear water hyacinth on the waterways and enforce ban on night journey.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Boat mishaps: Kebbi, Niger govs to purchase modern boats, sanitise waterways

— 19th February 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Kebbi and Niger state governments have promised to purchase modern boats to be used on their waterways and finance the sanitisation of riverine areas from debris to stop incessant boats mishaps. Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagugu of Kebbi State confirmed this, on Monday, during his condolence visit to  Emir Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Muhammad Abdullahi,…

  • Fuel queues thin out in Abuja

    — 19th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Ahead of the first Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) which kicks off, on Monday,  horrifying petrol queues which had become a part of Abuja, the nation’s capital, has thinned out. This development might not be unconnected to the marching orders given by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to…

  • Breaking: Ahiara: Okpalaeke resigns

    — 19th February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Bishop of the crisis-ridden Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, Most Revd (Dr) Peter Okpalaeke, has resigned his appointment. However, the Catholic Church did not disclose when Opkalaeke tendered his resignation letter to the Vatican. Also, the Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis, has appointed Most Revd Lucius Ugorji, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese…

  • To end corruption Nigeria requires sacrifices from elite – Buhari

    — 19th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all citizens of the country, particularly the elite, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development. He made the call on Sunday in Daura, when he met with Katsina Senior Citizens led by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, according to a…

  • Enugu community sends SoS to Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, others over amenities

    — 19th February 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Natives and residents of Amokwu-Affa community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State have sent a Save Our Souls (SoS) message to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and Hon. Dennis Amadi, following the reported basic amenities in the community. The community said that this has affected every facet of lives…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share