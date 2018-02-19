Boat mishaps: Kebbi, Niger govs to purchase modern boats, sanitise waterways

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi and Niger state governments have promised to purchase modern boats to be used on their waterways and finance the sanitisation of riverine areas from debris to stop incessant boats mishaps.

Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagugu of Kebbi State confirmed this, on Monday, during his condolence visit to Emir Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Muhammad Abdullahi, over the boat mishap that claimed father of House of Assembly member, Ahmad Aliyu Yauri.

Governor Bagudu, who lamented over frequent boats mishaps in the two states, disclosed that he and Governor Sanni Bello had visited the waterways authority on how government would provide financial support to clear obstacles causing the mishaps.

According to Governor Bagudu, “Myself and Governor of Niger State have visited officials of Inland water ways to seek approval to embark on the project, which was still being awaited “.

While consoling the Emir Yauri and his Emirate, Governor Bagudu said “A committee would be set -up comprising officials of State Government, Local Governments,and Yauri Emirate to purchase the Boats and Canoes to conform with the global best practice in water transportation to avoid further calamities”.

Governor Bagudu also informed the Emir that security agencies had been directed to avert any violator who embark on night travel through the waterways, stressing that all stakeholders must sensitise their people on dangers of night journey.

He added that his administration would made more than N150 million available to the contractor handling the Yauri Power Sub-Station and collaborate with Nigeria Army Corps of Engineers to hasten the rehabilitation of the bad portion of Koko-Yauri roads which had been abandoned by the Federal Government contractors.

While responding, the emir expressed displeasure ad frustration over the manner at which the Federal Government officials were handling roads and other projects in Yauri Emirate despite its huge contribution to the economic development of the country.

The Royal father, who mentioned Koko-Yauri road to Kotagora road, in Niger State, including abandoned Yauri electricity substation, appealed to the Federal Government to direct officials of Inland waterways to clear water hyacinth on the waterways and enforce ban on night journey.