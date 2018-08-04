Responding, the boat drivers thanked the chairman for the meeting and hearing from them. They debunked the report that nine persons were missing in the unfortunate incident adding that the corpse of the only person who died whose body had since been recovered. They challenged anyone, who says otherwise, to present proof of missing passengers on the ill-fated boat, as all families that had loved ones on the boat, had since been reunited with them, except the unfortunate one that drowned.

On his part, Chairman of the Boat Drivers Union, Okorite Isaac, appealed to the relevant authorities to clean debris and refuse from the river, as they constitute safety hazards and endanger lives of travellers Speaking, Chairman of Abonnema Wharf Community, Taribo Benson, advised boat drivers against overloading their boats for pecuniary reasons. He enjoined them to always use manifest to properly document passengers to avoid future controversies as is being experienced. Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Farah Dagogo, has condoled with the families of those who lost loved ones in the ill-fated boat mishap in Bakana community.