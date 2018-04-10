The Sun News
BOA

BOA, SunTrust Bank seal MoU on agric banking

10th April 2018

As part of efforts at revitalising agriculture as alternative mainstay of the economy, the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) and SunTrust Bank, Monday in Abuja, sealed an e-banking agreement described by the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe, as instrumental to the development of agricultural sector in Nigeria.

The agreement was signed at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in the presence of operators in the agric sector.

The Managing Director/CEO of SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited, Muhammad Jibrin, and the CEO of BoA, Kabiru Adamu, signed for their respective banks during the event, which they said would aid agric processes as employment generating venture.

The agreement will, among other things, allow SunTrust Bank to deploy its innovative banking services and other complimentary e-banking services to simplify BoA services to its farmer customers across its 140 branches in the country.

The SunTrust Bank boss said the deal would also allow it to deploy its banking platform’s technology like ATM and other infrastructure for the over one million farmers in the kitty of BoA.

Jibrin said, “we will also provide training support to BoA staff and at the end of the day, it will be a mutually benefitting agreement to all parties.”

In his remark, Adamu, expressed optimism that the MoU would revolutionise agriculture in the country.

According to Adamu, both banks have agreed to bring together their mutually unique capabilities and experiences to enable BoA serve its customers to facilitate quicker penetration of unbanked farmers.

He said the SunTrust Bank would provide electronic payment solutions using its existing platform, including US dollars, mobile money service, merchant and settlement accounts for e-transaction.

Also speaking, Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe, said he was elated by the MoU, adding that the “landmark deal will change the face of farming in the country.”

Ogbe who lamented that BoA has been in difficulty over the years, said he expected that the new agreement and partnership with SunTrust Bank would get it out of the woods.

“We have been trying to set up IT services at BoA but it has been difficult. We hope that with your backing, the services will eventually come to fruition,” the Minister said.

He said plans are afoot for farmers to own 30 per cent shares of BoA. “Thirty per cent of BoA will be owned by farmers, which will eventually make it to be referred to as farmers’ bank like the one in China,” Ogbe said.

He added that he looked forward to achieving 5 per cent interest rate for farmers, describing the current interest rate as unfriendly and disincentive.

“I think both of you, I mean BoA and SunTrust Bank, will enjoy this relationship,” he added.

