Blue Diamond celebrates 22 years in global business

Blue Diamond celebrates 22 years in global business

— 27th September 2017

Chief Executive Officer of Blue Diamond Logistics Worldwide, Mr. Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu, has said the company aims to be among the top 10 logistics firms in the world.
Speaking as part of the 22nd anniversary of the company, Mbisiogu, who left the country to join the team across the globe, thanked God for sustaining the company despite numerous challenges.
He also commended the management and staff of the company and all the team of Customs clearing agents in Nigeria and overseas for their resilience in ensuring quality delivery of customers’ goods for these 25 years.
While noting that without the parties his company wouldn’t have attained its current height, the Blue Diamond CEO said, “the vision of the company is to be among 10 leading logistics companies in the world and our mission is to ensure accuracy, speed and safety of customers’ goods and making movement of goods stress-free.
On what his company does, Mbisiugo said: “We handle group-page/personal containers from any city in China, fund the freight and Customs clearing cost after which the client pays back in Nigeria.
“We handle all documentation for companies’ personal container just as we act as middle person between the buyer and the supplier in case of language barrier.”
The chief executive said with “silver and gold card members from China, Blue Diamond offers to its clients three days free accommodation as well as pick up upon arrival and return to airport when departing.”
He said the company’s Dubai customers enjoy hospitality in Blue Diamond Hotel in Deria, Dubai, UAE even as it processes business visa for Dubai customers and offers transportation.
Revealing plans to establish a courier and transport company, Mbisiugo thanked the former Nigeria Ambassador to Vietnam, Marthias Okeafor, for the role he played in commissioning the Blue Diamond branch in Vietnam, while praising the Chairman of the company, Mr. Charles Igwe, for his professional advice and support.
“At present, we have branches in China, Hong Kong, Dubai, Vietnam, New Jersey and Europe with a collection centre in Holland,” he said.

