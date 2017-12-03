The Sun News
Bloody weekend

Bloody weekend

— 3rd December 2017
  • 2 suicide bombers kill 3, injure 53 in Borno town

  • Suspected assassins shoot dead cattle breeders chairman, 3 others in Bayelsa

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri , Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

No fewer than 13 persons were killed and 53 others injured in twin bomb explosions at Biu, a town in Borno State.

Two female bombers, Sunday Sun gathered, detonated explosives at Biu, Borno third largest city yesterday at about 11:40am.

“One of the bombers detonated IED strapped to her body within Biu Main market, while the other one detonated outside the market square. So far, a total of 13 persons excluding the two suicide bombers, have been confirmed killed in the two explosions. While 53 others sustained varying degrees of injuries,” Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku said in a statement. He disclosed that the police had deployed patrol teams and cops of the Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD) to the area.

“The corpses and the injured persons have been evacuated to General Hospital Biu. Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored in the area,” the police spokesman said.

Biu is located in the southern part of Borno, about 187 kilometres to Maiduguri, Borno capital. It has experienced relative peace until the Saturday’s market bombing. The last bomb explosion in the area occurred in May 2016.

Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in recent weeks despite claims by the military and government that the end was in sight for the insurgents. A daring attack by Boko Haram on a military base at Magumeri last week led to the death of three soldiers and two civilians though residents said the casualties could be higher than what the military disclosed.

  In Bayelsa State, the Police Command is probing the killing of the Chairman of Cattle Breeders Association, Bayelsa State chapter, Alhaji Jubril Abdulkarim and three of his boys by gunmen in an attack yesterday.

 According to investigations, the slain cow dealer who was popularly known as Alhaji  Abdulkarim was said to have been attacked at his abattoir located at the grazing area donated by the Bayelsa State Government along Bayelsa Palm Road.

Eye-witnesses said Jubril who was the biggest supplier of cows in Bayelsa and his boys were sitting under a tree and chatting when the gunmen struck.

 In the ensuing pandemonium, the gunmen also gunned down three of Jubril’s boys before escaping in a Black Mazda car they came with.

“The gunmen invaded the place this afternoon and shot him. He is a household name because he is the biggest supplier of cows in Bayelsa. The gunmen also killed three of his boys before they escaped. It is a sad development. We are calling on the police to thoroughly investigate this incident and bring those involved to book,” an eye-witness said.

 The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butwats, who confirmed the incident, said that the police were on top on the situation.

 Butwats who said the police were investigating reports of crisis within the association assured that they would ensure the culprits were caught.

“On 2 November, 2017, at about 1230hrs, three unknown gunmen in a Black Mazda 323 car, registration number yet unknown, went to Azikoro Road by Winners U turn, Yenagoa, where one Alhaji Jibril Abdulkarim, the Chairman Cattle Breeders Association, Bayelsa State Branch, was discussing with three others, shot at them on their heads and drove off to unknown destination. 

“Policemen were immediately deployed for possible arrest. The scene was visited by the Police.

Three of the victims one Abiso Abba, Yunusa surname unknown and the third name unknown died at the spot, while Alhaji Jibril Abdulkarim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention where he later died.

There is suspicion of internal wrangling and strife within the association. Police and other security agencies are working on a promising lead for possible arrest of the suspects. Corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa for autopsy. All units have been alerted and efforts are on going to arrest the fleeing suspects”

Meanwhile in another incident, gunmen attacked two policemen at Okarki, a border community between Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Sunday Sun gathered that the two policemen were attacked with machetes and their rifles were stolen. The policemen were said to have been taken to the hospital for medical care.  

