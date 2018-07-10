Bloody Highway: Statistics puts daily death on roads at 14

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that about 1,292 deaths were recorded from road accidents in the first quarter of 2018 in Nigeria. In its road transport data report released on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, the NBS said the figure represents an average of 14 deaths from auto crashes every day in three months across Nigeria. According to the report, speed violation, tyre ruptures and dangerous driving were identified as the major causes of auto crashes, with speed violation as a leading factor. Sometime in 2012, a group identified as Arrive Alive Road Safety Initiative (AARSI) also declared that 12,000 persons die annually in Nigeria as a result of road accidents. The group made the claim during a sensitization campaign organised by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). A checklist of few major auto crashes in the last one month lends credence to both reports. On Sunday, June 20 seven persons died in an auto crash along Hadejia-Kaugama Road in Jigawa State. The Jigawa State FRSC sector commander, Angus Ibezim, who confirmed the incident, said four persons also sustained various degrees of burns. The accident, which involved a Citreon car and a petrol tanker, was reportedly caused by over-speeding and poor visibility as a result of rainfall. On Saturday, June 17, the lives of 11 youths were also wasted in Katsina State in a ghastly auto crash, which involved two vehicles. The state FRSC confirmed that the youths died in the accident while celebrating Sallah. Again, on Saturday, June 10, a family of seven, and another passenger died while four others sustained injuries in an auto crash along the popular Ugwuonyeama on Enugu-Onitsha road, Enugu State. The family was travelling home in a Carina car when it collided with a Hiace bus belonging to a popular transport company. “The driver of the Hiace bus was on high speed and as he tried to avoid potholes, he lost control and collided with the Toyota Carina, killing the seven occupants,” a witness said. On the same day, five persons were killed in an auto crash along Lambata-Kwakuti road, in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State. The Niger State FRSC sector commander, Yusuf Garba, said the accident involved a white BMW car and a Scan truck. He added that all the five occupants of the car died in the incident. Lives are frequently lost through road accidents on daily and nobody is being held responsible. The sight of charred bodies of human beings on the highways no longer generates goose pimples, neither does it arouse any iota of horror in the minds of onlookers because it has become a common- place phenomenon. It has been accepted as a way of life because people quickly attribute such incidents to “the will of God.” Critical population of Nigerians, ranging from children, the youth to the aged, are wasted daily on the roads.

Although Nigeria prides self as being the giant of Africa, statistics have shown that other countries on the continent do not record such large-scale of deaths from road accidents. A country that expects to be among the best 20 economies in the world by 2020 cannot afford to be losing such a large portion of its productive population every year without any practical and pragmatic approach to minimise the frequency and degree of the carnage. From available data, which could best be regarded as conservative estimates, Nigeria has a serious and growing road accident problem that is about the worst in the world. Between 1971 and 1985, a period of 15 years, measures adopted by government to combat the cankerworm proved ineffective. So, in 1988, the Federal Road Safety Commission was established to curtail road accidents in Nigeria. But, with the establishment of FRSC and its much-touted efforts to stem the rising tide of road accidents, the scourge seems to be on the increase year in, year out. So, “What are we not doing right? Why have road accident been rising every year? How can it be curtailed to the barest minimum?” Findings revealed that the major causes of road accidents could either be road condition, vehicle condition or human factors. Much as other factors contribute to accidents, experts say the condition of roads is a major factor, at least in Nigeria. From east to west, north to south, the story is the same; the roads are generally bad. The roads across the country are so bad that, sometimes, potholes as deep as three feet dot major highways. A lot of accidents happen as a result of cars unexpectedly running into potholes, and when such accidents occur, they are often fatal and the casualty figure is always high. Checks also revealed that most vehicles in Nigeria are rarely serviced and when they are, they are not serviced by authorized manufacturer service agents or by people who have access to the manufacturer service manuals. A lot of improvisations, therefore, go into vehicle maintenance. The serviceable parts are also not reliably supplied by the authorized manufacturer agents. The fake parts, it is believed, tend to give way in the most unexpected of situations, leading to accidents.

The human element, according to investigations, comprises government and its agencies like the FRSC, Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) and the Ministry of Transport, the drivers and corporate bodies. They have all failed to live up to their respective billings as far as reducing road accidents is concerned.

An angry transporter, Farouk, decried the ease with which the national driver’s license is obtained by quacks. He said: “The ease with which driver’s licenses are procured in Nigeria calls for serious concern and needs urgent scrutiny. People who don’t know anything about driving easily get the license at the licensing office as long as they have the cash. It does not matter whether the person knows how to drive or not, so long as the person can afford the kickback. This has increased the number of accidents on our roads because the resultant effect is that unskilled drivers are seen plying major roads. “Most drivers don’t know road signs and even the ones that scarcely know refuse

to adhere strictly to them. They overtake where there is a sharp bend. Speed limits are never adhered to on the roads and the vehicles are commonly used well in excess of the design load capacity. This makes it difficult for drivers of such vehicles to control them in a safe and reasonable manner when necessary. “Some drivers are in the habit of drinking and driving or even sleeping at the steering as a result of fatigue.”