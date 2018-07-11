The Sun News
Bloodbath in Taraba, Adamawa
Bloodbath in Taraba, Adamawa

Bloodbath in Taraba, Adamawa

— 11th July 2018
  • 50 killed in fresh attacks

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Over 50 people were reportedly killed in another bloody attack in several communities bordering Adamawa and Taraba states on Monday night.

Residents told Daily Sun that some Fulani militia attacked several ethnic villages of Gojefa, Bujum Yashi, Bujum Waya, Sabonlayi and Bujum Kasuwa in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Other communities affected by the onslaught included Anguwan Bishop Yotti, Todung, Budon, Bunzum and Bamga Dutse in Taraba State.

Galilee Ishaku, a resident of Sabon Layi, who survived the mayhem said: “The people who attacked us are Fulani. They came when we were in the market because it’s market day. They suddenly entered our village and started shooting. We ran and crossed over the river; they followed us and kept on shooting. Right now, as I am talking, they are in our village, grazing in our farms.

“The people I know that were killed are about 13 but many of our villagers are still unaccounted for.”

Gerald Na’allah, a community leader claimed the attacks have become regular occurrence.

“It usually starts as a rumour and we report it to the appropriate authorities and it eventually happens that they come in and attack and kill and loot. People have stopped going to the farm. No one is farming again.”

The member representing Numan in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Sodomti Tayedi condemned the attacks and lamented that poverty and starvation loom as residents could no longer go to farm because of the wave of incessant attacks.

She said over 30 people were feared killed in the recent attacks.

According to the lawmaker, hardly a week pass without an attack in her constituency by suspected Fulani militia.

She said the rate at which people were fleeing their ancestral homes for fear of the unknown is alarming, adding that the situation might soon result in food crisis in the state.

“Our people are farmers and grazers but my community is now living in fear since these attacks started in November last year and has persisted up till date.

“We are hopeless and helpless; economic activities have stopped. This is farming season and if we cannot go to farms, then poverty and starvation is what is left.

“We are calling on government, as matter of urgency, to come and secure our people and constituency. Since no one is allowed to take up arms, then it is the responsibility of the government to protect the people.”

The Adamawa State decried the attacks on agricultural communities, saying it could lead to serious food crisis.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, while condemning the attacks on communities in Numan and Demsa, expressed government’s concern over the number of people fleeing their ancestral home for fear of impending attacks.

He said government was working with security agencies to restore peace in the affected communities.

Sajoh added that government would provide assistance to victims of the recent attack in Numan and Demsa.

The attack, the fourth in a fortnight by yet to be apprehended killer herdsmen, has led to the death of hundreds of people and destruction of several homes destroyed.

Observers of the situation in the state have called for more proactive measures by security agents to apprehend the attackers and contain the constant attacks on Taraba and Adamawa communities by armed militia.

