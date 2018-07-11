Bloodbath in Taraba, Adamawa

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Over 50 people were reportedly killed in another bloody attack in several communities bordering Adamawa and Taraba states on Monday night.

Residents told Daily Sun that some Fulani militia attacked several ethnic villages of Gojefa, Bujum Yashi, Bujum Waya, Sabonlayi and Bujum Kasuwa in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Other communities affected by the onslaught included Anguwan Bishop Yotti, Todung, Budon, Bunzum and Bamga Dutse in Taraba State.

Galilee Ishaku, a resident of Sabon Layi, who survived the mayhem said: “The people who attacked us are Fulani. They came when we were in the market because it’s market day. They suddenly entered our village and started shooting. We ran and crossed over the river; they followed us and kept on shooting. Right now, as I am talking, they are in our village, grazing in our farms.