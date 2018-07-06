The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2018 - The bloodbath in Plateau State
6th July 2018 - The APC implosion
6th July 2018 - Charles Krauthammer, doctor and writer
6th July 2018 - Wike’s development strides
6th July 2018 - Ciroma: Obaseki extols virtues, commiserates with Yobe govt, family
6th July 2018 - Why we wanted northern president in 2011 instead of Jonathan – Adamu Ciroma
6th July 2018 - Killings: CAN holds nationwide protest rally July 11, declares 3-day fasting
6th July 2018 - Re: Not yet Uhuru with cattle ranches
6th July 2018 - Looting sanctuary of the world
6th July 2018 - We’ll take over from Fayose – ADP
Home / Editorial / The bloodbath in Plateau State
PLATEAU STATE - BLOODBATH

The bloodbath in Plateau State

— 6th July 2018

Another carnage by Fulani herdsmen took place on Sunday, June 24 in three local government areas of Plateau State where the most conservative estimate put the number of those killed at 200. Scores of houses were burnt, and thousands of people displaced. In a midnight raid by gunmen in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South local government areas, by all credible reports, the killing of children, women and men went on for at least seven hours, and defenceless farmers and their families got no help from security agencies.

This latest killing adds to a rather long catalogue of similar ones which seem now to have become regular in the Middle Belt states of Benue, Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba, Kaduna and Nasarawa. The bloodbath in Plateau has attracted worldwide attention partly because Nigeria and the world are sick of the endless killings and frustrated by the endless excuses offered by the government and the endless orgy by the herdsmen. It is obvious the herdsmen have elevated the value of their cows over and beyond human life. The government plays impotence and ignorance. But Nigerians know abdication when they see it.

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has declared that by failing to hold the murderers to account, the Federal Government is encouraging impunity and thereby fueling the insecurity in the country. We completely agree with him. We are not alone. Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has shouted himself hoarse, appealing to the government to seek external help if it feels not up to the task. Many eminent Nigerians who know that the persistent killings are an ill wind pregnant with unforeseen consequences have made suggestions. But the government insists on its own conspiracy theories, much of it inventions, for which it has provided no proofs whatsoever.

If the UN Secretary General’s observation about impunity is apt, the findings of Amnesty International go to the heart of the matter. It stated: “in all cases Amnesty International investigated, the attackers, usually arriving in their hundreds, spend hours killing people and setting houses on fire and then disappeared without trace.” Amnesty then posed pertinent questions: “who are these attackers, where do they come from, where do they go after attacks, who arms them, why is security forces’ response time very slow?”

The Plateau bloodbath received a generous mention in the British House of Lords where questions like those mentioned above were also posed. How long the Federal Government would continue to keep Nigerians and the international community in the dark, and sustain its silence and inaction, about the killings is going to be difficult because the figures are too grim to be overlooked by the world. By the Amnesty International’s computing, which we consider quite conservative, since January 2018, “at least 1,813 people had been murdered in 17 states, which is double the 894 people killed in 2017.”

Nigeria is not the only country in the world in which people get killed. But all over the world, when a human being is killed, efforts are made to find out who the killer is and to hold him to account. In the United States, when one person is killed, it would seem everything comes to a halt until the killer is found and held. In Nigeria, thousands have been killed, yet not one person is being held to account. This is what makes Nigeria unique in the world today, the total absence of accountability. That is what keeps fueling the killings.

The Nigerian military’s Operation Safe Haven claims to have in custody 28 persons, 14 of them arrested at the scene of a protest against the killings. Those men should be handed over to the prosecutorial authority and charged to court. This is not the first of this kind of claim which often turns out to be diversionary. We hope, this time, it is real.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OBASEKI - CIROMA - VIRTUES

Ciroma: Obaseki extols virtues, commiserates with Yobe govt, family

— 6th July 2018

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extolled the virtues of late Adamu Ciroma, whose died at an Abuja hospital, yesterday. Obaseki praised the late Ciroma for his contributions to Nigeria’s development and his selfless service to building a thriving country. “I was saddened by the loss of elder statesman, Adamu Ciroma. “Ciroma was a…

  • Why we wanted northern president in 2011 instead of Jonathan – Adamu Ciroma

    — 6th July 2018

    Elder statesman and former Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, who died at 80 yesterday, had lashed out at the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, describing it as full of “too much corruption. Speaking in an exclusive interview conducted by Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Eric Osagie in 2013 when he was Executive Director,…

  • PRAYER AND FASTING

    Killings: CAN holds nationwide protest rally July 11, declares 3-day fasting

    — 6th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos, with agency report The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared July 9 to July 11, as national days of prayers and fasting, against what it described as unwarranted killings across the country. CAN appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, within and outside the country, to join Christians on July 11,…

  • APC - COURT ORDER - FAYEMI

    We’ve no court papers against Fayemi – APC

    — 6th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC), National leadership has said it does not have any court order against its candidate for the Ekiti State governorship poll, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. The National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, stated this in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists on the alleged court suit filed against…

  • APC - RAPC

    APC, R-APC trade words

    — 6th July 2018

    We don’t have faction – NWC Party stewing in its blood – Splinter group Buhari, 3 govs meet Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Tug of war, hot exchange, claims and counterclaims continued, yesterday, between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the splinter Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC). While the leadership of the APC denied…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share