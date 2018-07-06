The bloodbath in Plateau State

This latest killing adds to a rather long catalogue of similar ones which seem now to have become regular in the Middle Belt states of Benue, Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba, Kaduna and Nasarawa. The bloodbath in Plateau has attracted worldwide attention partly because Nigeria and the world are sick of the endless killings and frustrated by the endless excuses offered by the government and the endless orgy by the herdsmen. It is obvious the herdsmen have elevated the value of their cows over and beyond human life. The government plays impotence and ignorance. But Nigerians know abdication when they see it.

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has declared that by failing to hold the murderers to account, the Federal Government is encouraging impunity and thereby fueling the insecurity in the country. We completely agree with him. We are not alone. Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has shouted himself hoarse, appealing to the government to seek external help if it feels not up to the task. Many eminent Nigerians who know that the persistent killings are an ill wind pregnant with unforeseen consequences have made suggestions. But the government insists on its own conspiracy theories, much of it inventions, for which it has provided no proofs whatsoever.

If the UN Secretary General’s observation about impunity is apt, the findings of Amnesty International go to the heart of the matter. It stated: “in all cases Amnesty International investigated, the attackers, usually arriving in their hundreds, spend hours killing people and setting houses on fire and then disappeared without trace.” Amnesty then posed pertinent questions: “who are these attackers, where do they come from, where do they go after attacks, who arms them, why is security forces’ response time very slow?”