Blood of murdered Nigerians crying for vengeance – CAN president

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Ayokunle, has said the blood of innocent Nigerians murdered in cold blood, especially by Boko Haram, Fulani militia and killer herdsmen, are crying to God for vengeance.

He disclosed this to newsmen in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, yesterday, shortly after he paid a condolence visit to the governor’s office, on the death of Speaker Michael Adeyemo, who died last Friday, after suffering an heart attack.

Ayokunle, who was received by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, on behalf of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who was not around at the time he visited, stated that the rulers and the ruled should not be oblivious of the implications of the blood crying to God for vengeance, hence, the need to ensure that the menace is nipped in the bud totally, especially killing of Christians in their communities and in their churches.

The CAN national president warned that the daily bloodletting has been responsible for the stunted growth of the country. had

On Sunday, Rev. Ayokunle led a protest within the premises of Oritamefa Baptist Church, Total Garden, Ibadan, to register the disaffection of the christian body against the continued bloodletting and wanton killings, particularly of Christians, in different parts of Nigeria.

The protest was also staged in many churches across the country.

Ayokunle, who is also the national president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), described the killings in the country as an invitation to famine.

He raised an alarm that the situation has made every part of the country unsafe, with farmers scared to go to the farm, for fear of either being attacked by herdsmen or have their investment in the farm destroyed in one day when herdsmen graze their cattle on their produce.

“The bloodshed in Nigeria has become unbearable, especially now.

“It has shifted centrally to Christians in the MiddleBelt.

“Benue now is a ghost if its former self. After almost finishing with Southern Kaduna, Taraba is now at the receiving end, so also is Adamawa.

“There is bloodshed everyday. They ground is opening up and eating up the blood of people everyday.

“The blood of these people are crying to God for vengeance. How can our nation prosper with daily bloodshed? Are human beings cows?

“Now, it has shifted to the House of God. Priests were murdered while performing their lawful responsibilities, together with their parishioners.

“Then, it means there is no place that is safe, and there is nobody that is safe.

“So, we have waited for so long, dialoguing and dialoguing, praying and praying; it has to be watch and pray now. It has to be faith and work. Those that are in government should know that the primary responsibility of government is to protect lives and property, to provide security for Nigerians. If this type of thing continues, there will be no development. People cannot go to their farms because they know they are not safe there. Then, we are inviting famine, unless something urgently is done by the government of the day at the national level.”

Speaking on the death of the Oyo State Hoiuse of Assembly speaker, Ayokunle urged political office holders and everyone to note that death is the ultimate end of every person on earth and they should impact positively on people and the society while alive in order to have eternal rest.

“Well, the demise of the speaker shows that we don’t have a continuing city here, and we should not be building mansions as such for ourselves. But, we should build people. We should tap every opportunity God has given to us to impact on our generation, according to Acts 13:36, which says that ‘And David served his generation according to the will of God, and he was laid to rest with his fathers.’

“Death would not be fulfilling if one has not fulfilled his mission; our mission is to positively impact on the lives of others as it is within our capacity,” Ayokunle stated.

On his part, the deputy governor that “the speaker died prematurely. We were members of the same church and he was very respectful and God-fearing. The Bible tells us that a righteous person is taken away before the evil day. So, we take solace in that. As Christians, we believe he is at the right hand of God.”