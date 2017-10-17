The Sun News
Blood Entertainment set for 'Like Buhari' major release

Blood Entertainment set for ‘Like Buhari’ major release

— 17th October 2017

Urban music label, Blood Entertainment, has announced that it’s set for the major release of Like Buhari, a pop song by its frontline act, King Oogbodo.

According to BE, Like Buhari has been on underground promo for some time now in order to receive the proper feedback on it from music lovers and stakeholders and having obtained a pass mark on that score, it’s now time to push it massively.

The target is for it to become a worldwide hit and to that extent, a major release on all major online platforms, radio and every other form of major promotional avenue is next on the cards.

In Like Buhari, King Oogbodo sings and raps about what it feels like to be successful and rich in the mold of eminent persons like Dangote, Tinubu, Otedola, Adenuga. He also acknowledges entertainment industry icons King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey and Ibinabo Fiberesima who are an inspiration to him.

Like Buhari was produced by Shocker whose roster of artists includes 9ice, small DOCTOR and Klever Jay.

Pre-listen to Like Buhari: https://my.notjustok.com/track/216465/king-oogbodo-like-buhari

Segun Adio

