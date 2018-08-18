Why we block Lagos roads – Aboyeji, Tanker Drivers boss

It is very unfortunate that members of the public and the media have been unfair to tanker drivers by accusing our members wrongly. Tanker drivers are not the ones causing the gridlock. It is the port users that are causing the gridlock. Those tankers you see on the highways, on the bridges and other places are trapped while on their way to go and load fuel at the tank farms in Apapa – these tankers are trapped on their way to the ports by containers who are also going inside the port to pick their products but are also unfortunately trapped.

Those containers are going into the port, but are now blocked due to the ineffectiveness of port operators and this has become a major problem. Why did I say that port operators are ineffective? I said so because these port operators a times will only work for two hours in a day and they then close the gate and stop working for the remaining part of the day, but you can imagine the agony and pains that this action of port workers, the NPA officials is causing members of the public. How can a public institution work for just two hours, and decide to close for the day’s work? This is what is causing the problem at Apapa port.

During recent stakeholders meeting we had with Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, I mentioned what I’m saying now there openly and the Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority NPA was also in attendance. When these NPA officials work just for two hours and then lock their gates, these containers can’t get inside the port, and in the process they block tanker drivers who are on their way to various tank farms in Apapa port and environs. When these containers block tanker drivers, will our members climb over them to go into the tank farms?

Port officials should be held responsible for the Apapa gridlock. Tanker drivers are suffering monumental losses as a result of the gridlock in Apapa because they can’t load fuel as they ought to. NPA should be held responsible for the mess in Apapa and not tanket drivers.