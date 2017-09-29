The Sun News
Home / TSWeekend / Blessing Egbe’s The Women lands in cinemas

Blessing Egbe’s The Women lands in cinemas

— 29th September 2017

By Remi Oluwoye

From today, Friday September 29, Blessing Egbe’s new film, The Women, will begin a run in cinemas nationwide.

A sneak peek of the movie reveals that the production and the acting are above the norm in Nollywood. The Women, which is coming after Egbe’s other blockbuster, Lekki Wives, deals on the things that women and their husbands do behind closed doors.

The film features top class actors who are apt with the portrayals of their various characters. They include Omoni Oboli, Kate Henshaw, Ufuoma Mcdermot, and Obiang. Others are Kalu Ikeagwu, Femi Branch, and Tony Monjaro

Speaking at the press screening of The Women, Egbe said the cooperation of her friends as well as that of other cast and crewmembers had made the film what it is today.

For Kate Henshaw, who plays the role of Ene, The Women brought out the best in her. And in the words of Rita Dominic: “Blessing has proven herself yet again as a woman of substance in Nollywood. ”

Latest

2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 

— 29th September 2017

From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter, have endorsed Senator Magnus Ngei Abe for the 2019 governorship poll. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of the stakeholders in Port Harcourt, yesterday. The communiqué endorsing Abe’s candidature was jointly signed by Chidi Wihioka, Felix…

  • 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid

    — 29th September 2017

    • I’ll defeat Buhari, boasts Ekiti gov as he joins race From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has poured cold water on Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s Abuja bid to seek its presidential ticket in the 2019 election. A member of the PDP BoT, Dr Okwesilieze…

  • Anambra guber: APC inaugurates campaign committee 

    — 29th September 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated seven sitting governors, six former governors as members of the 48-man campaign council to prosecute the November 18 Anambra governorship election. Inaugurating the committee at the headquarters of the ruling party, the APC leadership listed the names of the campaign council as: Mohammed Abdullahi…

  • AD petitions INEC over omission of candidate’s name

    — 29th September 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo The Alliance for Democracy (AD) has written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the omission of its governorship candidate, Valentine  Onwuka and his running mate Chijioke Onyekaonwu,  from the published list of governorship candidates for the election. In the statement issued, the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Ayodele,…

  • How neglect of engineering professionals escalates building collapse

    — 29th September 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Nigeria has suffered unquantifiable losses as a result of building collapse. These losses come in the form of loss of life or property and in majority of cases both. The complexity of the situation seems to have defied all known methods as the more people look for…

