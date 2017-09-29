Blessing Egbe’s The Women lands in cinemas

By Remi Oluwoye

From today, Friday September 29, Blessing Egbe’s new film, The Women, will begin a run in cinemas nationwide.

A sneak peek of the movie reveals that the production and the acting are above the norm in Nollywood. The Women, which is coming after Egbe’s other blockbuster, Lekki Wives, deals on the things that women and their husbands do behind closed doors.

The film features top class actors who are apt with the portrayals of their various characters. They include Omoni Oboli, Kate Henshaw, Ufuoma Mcdermot, and Obiang. Others are Kalu Ikeagwu, Femi Branch, and Tony Monjaro

Speaking at the press screening of The Women, Egbe said the cooperation of her friends as well as that of other cast and crewmembers had made the film what it is today.

For Kate Henshaw, who plays the role of Ene, The Women brought out the best in her. And in the words of Rita Dominic: “Blessing has proven herself yet again as a woman of substance in Nollywood. ”