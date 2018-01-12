Blessed Be The Name, special New Year gift to my fans –Efe Prime

Weeks after the release of his debut single, Hallelujah, gospel singer, Efe Atiyo aka Efe Prime, has released a new track entitled, Blessed Be The Name, which describes God as deserving of worship and total devotion.

According to the singer, who is also a senior executive at Kwesé Entertainment, Blessed Be The Name is dedicated to those who are holding strong to their faith, believing that a miracle is close.

“I have a strong bias towards music that reflects intimate and passionate worship. The response towards the release of my previous single has spurred me to do more hence I am blessing my fans with a special New Year gift which is Blessed Be The Name,” Efe said.

With over 15 years as a worship leader and choir coordinator in Christ Embassy churches in different countries, the singer admits that he is on a mission to raise music ministers.

Commenting, the founder of Kwesé TV, Strive Masiyiwa said that Efe Prime is a highly talented singer, songwriter and worship leader.