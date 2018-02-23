The Sun News
Blend of traditional, modern cuisine at Moorhouse’s L’ Aquarelle

— 23rd February 2018

Demola Balogun

Given the exclusivity associated with high-end hospitality destinations and upscale restaurants in Ikoyi/Victoria Island axis of Lagos, many gourmets and wine aficionados consider most of these facilities as havens or oasis of serenity, comfort and luxury.

And for those who savour exquisite international cuisine and indulge in signature wine brands or exotic cocktails, the clear choice is authentic restaurants where living and adventure in style is refined. Business travellers and corporate executives who are dedicated to perfection and quality service appreciate a variety of continental cuisines as well as Nigerian dishes served either indoors or by the breezy swimming pool terrace.

This experience came to light during the last Yuletide holiday at L’ Aquarelle Restaurant, The Moorhouse, Ikoyi, Lagos – an MGallery Hotel Collection headed by Mr. Gabriel Tadros, whose enthusiasm for food and wine is legendary.

As soon as guests arrive the restaurant, the wait staff stand firmly to welcome them with broad smiles and friendly gestures, while the visitors head straight to the buffet spread carefully in steaming chafing dishes and ultra stainless carosserie pans. The menus are a blend of the traditional with a modern twist, offering guests a varied choice in culinary delight.

L’ Aquarelle is situated in a hospitality atmosphere that is upscale and calm and with a swimming view that captivates the diners long after the dining is over. The restaurant offers a unique ambience with its simple yet effective décor and has menu details printed on a giant card describing the daily dishes. Apart from the modern cooking with continental influences, the traditional artworks and design of the bar, which has a wonderful cellar list of over 50 choice wines from France, guests could order a choice of a-la-carte meal or tasty quick snack to compliment the drinks including refreshing local palm wine.

According to Tadros, the restaurant and swimming pool terrace are suitable venues for families, holidaymakers, business executives or guests. “The restaurant concentrates on fresh, local ingredients to prepare extensive and imaginative menus that are delicious and suitable for a variety of tastes. Right now, the swimming pool is currently undergoing renovation. Also, we are gearing up efforts to boost our outdoor offering and expand leisure activities for guests so they can appreciate our new vision of luxury and grandeur,” he says.

