Blatant trade bullying will only backfire— 1st August 2018
The U.S. should be advised to remain calm and handle the relevant issue with a rational attitude. Trade bullying will only backfire.
Zhou Pingjian
On July 20, the United States threatened to impose tariffs on all US$500 billion worth of Chinese imports. Earlier on July 6, the U.S. announced to impose 25 percent tariffs on US$34 billion worth of Chinese goods. On July 11, the U.S. further escalated by announcing a tariff list of Chinese products worth US$200 billion. Where the trade war waged by the U.S. against China is heading to? The world is wondering.
READ ALSO: China threatens US with retaliation
China’s position regarding the trade war willfully ignited by the U.S. remains firm and clear. China doesn’t want a trade war, but is not afraid of and will fight one when necessary. Threats and intimidation will never work on China. China is capable of and confident in safeguarding the interests of the Chinese people. The U.S. should be advised to remain calm and handle the relevant issue with a rational attitude. Trade bullying will only backfire.
The main criticism that the U.S. makes against China centers around the trade deficit America runs with China. However, when it comes to trade, imbalance does not mean unfairness as the flow of trade is determined by the market. China has never deliberately sought a trade surplus. Having a trade deficit does not mean the U.S. is “losing”. It is an erroneous accusation that China has been long engaging in unfair trade practices which have benefited itself and shortchanged the United States.
Let me take the daily Apple here. When an iPhone assembled in China arrives in the U.S., it is recorded as an import at its factory cost of about US$240, which is added to the U.S.- China trade deficit by the U.S. side. China, however, earns just about US$8.46, or 3.6 percent of the total factory cost or less than 1 percent of the value in terms of retail price in the transaction, while most of the profits go straight to the coffers of Apple Inc. and high-tech enterprises of other countries on relevant industrial supply chains.
Or take the Made-in-China suit. When China exports a US$450 worth of business suit to the U.S., China gets 5 percent of the profit while the U.S. gets 84 percent.
Can these figures be cited to prove that the U.S. is shortchanged in its trade deals with China and China is playing a zero-sum game here with the U.S.?
The main reasons for the deficits do not lie on the Chinese side. Generally, they result from how resources are allocated in an interconnected global economy and are natural reflections of the global value chain and international division of labour. In particular, there are certain factors which inevitably lead to trade deficits. The savings rate in the U.S. remains too low while consumption rate remains too high. The U.S. dollar serves as the international reserve currency. And, the U. S. government im- poses restrictions on high-tech exports to China.
The United States has further accused China of so-called “theft of intellectual property” and “forced technology transfer,” charges which are neither fair nor objective.
The Chinese government has codified a robust IPR protection legal system, including setting up IPR courts and dedicated tribunals that enhance the dominant role of the judiciary in IPR protection. Meanwhile, in 2017 the intellectual property royalties paid by China reached US$28.6 billion, a 15-fold increase from 2001 when it joined the WTO, running a deficit of more than US$20 billion. US$7.13 billion went to the US with a yearly increase of 14 percent. More importantly, China is emerging as a leader in global innovation and brand-building. According to the latest Global Innovation Index (GII) released by the WIPO, China has been the only mid-income economy on the list of the world’s 20 most innovative economies. The growth miracle of China’s economic development has never been achieved by stealing from anyone, and never will be.
READ ALSO: China spent $279b on research in 2017 – Minister
The accusation of “forced technology transfer” is also pointless and groundless. China does not have laws and policies that compel foreign companies to transfer technology to Chinese companies when investing in China. When it comes to technology or any other cooperation between Chinese and foreign companies, it is purely a matter of voluntary contracts. One is willing to buy, and the other is willing to sell, which is mutually beneficial.
In the world of today, all countries have been economically integrated into the global industrial and value chain to varying degrees. 40 percent of China’s commodity exports and two thirds of its high-tech exports are manufactured by foreign enterprises in China. We are all interdependent and our interests are closely intertwined. Clinging to the outdated zero-sum game mindset and willfully provoking a trade war will harm the interests of not only the two parties involved but also all other parties in the global industrial chain. It will produce no winners.
By launching a trade war not only with China, but also with the world, the United States is dragging the world economy into a treacherous zone. The trade war dampens the growth momentum of global trade. The trade war shakes everyone’s confidence in the world economy. The trade war jeopardizes the wellbeing of all mankind. Last but not least, initiating a trade war to serve domestic political needs and selfish interests is a typical act of unilateralism and zero-sum game. It marks a full-blown regression of international rules and global governance since the end of the Second World War, which, if unchecked, will cut so deep to the world economy that everybody should be alarmed by this. The U.S. is firing at the whole world as well as itself, and will only end up hurting itself and the world.
President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, who just wrapped up the 20th China-EU Summit in Beijing, said in June that the rules-based international system is under threat, and to everyone’s surprise, the threat comes from no one but the U.S. who built up this system. Many prominent international economists including President Adam Posen of the US Peterson Institute for International Economics also publicly said that today’s US government constitutes the biggest threat to the current world economic order.
China has never imposed unilateral measures on others, nor has it acted against the basics of the WTO, namely free and open trade, non-discrimination, tariff constraints and special and differential treatment, and China has not the slightest intention of doing these things in the future.
READ ALSO: China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with US intellectual property probe
Openness brings progress. China will continue to press ahead with trade reform and opening up its markets, and work with the rest of the world to uphold free trade and the multilateral trading system. President Xi Jinping announced four major initiatives to further open the Chinese market at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in April. Subsequently, the Chinese government introduced specific measures, including drastically reducing tariffs on a range of imported goods. Tariffs on 1,500 types of consumer goods have been lowered considerably. The import tariff on automobiles has been cut from 25 percent to 15 percent. The revised negative list for foreign investment released late June substantially eased market access restrictions for foreign investors. In November, China will host the ever first China International Import Expo in Shanghai. China will only become more and more open.
Dr. Pingjian is Ambassador of China to Nigeria
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Africa and China’s 40 years of reform31st July 2018
-
Again, US demands trial of people behind killings in Nigeria31st July 2018
-
Latest
Saraki, Kwara gov quit APC, Tambuwal to follow— 1st August 2018
• Senate President Saraki dumps APC, says cabal now in charge of govt • Atiku, Secondus, senators hail move Fred Itua, Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pitch his political tent with his…
-
Wike commends Saraki, Ahmed for defecting to PDP— 1st August 2018
“I welcome them to the PDP, which is being rebranded to take over the leadership of the country in 2019.” Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has congratulated Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, for their courage to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the intimidation and harassment by the…
-
Junior Chambers Int’l, OUK Foundation march for peace— 1st August 2018
Treasurer, Junior Chambers International, Ikoyi Foundation, Paul Ukwenya, suggested the establishment of a peace ministry… Fred Ezeh, Abuja Junior Chambers International (JCI) and Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Foundation, yesterday, held a march in Abuja to raise public awareness for peace and unity in Nigeria. READ ALSO: Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation visits Isu community in Arochukwu, delivers…
-
Ekwunife commends Buhari over N37bn refund to Anambra— 1st August 2018
Anambra State coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has thanked and commended President Muhammadu Buhari, on his approval for the refund of N37.95 billion to Anambra State Government. The refund is from the N43 billion owed the state for the repair and rehabilitation of federal government roads and…
-
Nigerian envoy to South Africa resigns, joins PDP— 1st August 2018
Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa and former governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has resigned his appointment and decamped to the People Democratic Party (PDP). Ibeto, who is a stalwart of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, reportedly arrived Nigeria from Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday, and submitted his letter…
-
Entertainment
Wizkid becomes Ciroc ambassador— 31st July 2018
NAN Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has signed a deal with Ciroc, a brand of eau de vie vodka. Wizkid made the announcement on his official twitter account while advising people to drink responsibly. @wizkidayo “New Deal Alert! Officially with Ciroc, let’s get it. “Big bag alert! Drink responsibly”. The ‘Soco’ crooner kept his fans anticipating…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
How beggars, trespassers beat security at National Assembly— 1st August 2018
“They are just tax collectors. From the car park to those placed in every corner of the National Assembly complex, they are beggars…” Fred Itua Abuja is an alluring city. Like a woman with succulent endowments, Abuja leaves you with feelings that may last a lifetime. For some Nigerians, a visit to Abuja is a…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Woman of The Sun: What my father’s death taught me – Richards— 31st July 2018
Richards, in her book “Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle,” details her journey into entrepreneurship and building a big brand. Christine Onwuachumba Julian Richards is the founder of A Million Dollar Enterprise, owners of popular women’s wear, Slim Girl Shape Wear, which has been worn by celebrities Richards has also written a book, titled “Building…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
How corruption fuels joblessness in Nigeria— 31st July 2018
• At NIM lecture, experts give tips on building lasting businesses Simeon Mpamugoh If you were a youth in the mid-1980s and early I990s, you probably would have heard about brands like Kingsway Stores, Bata, a footwear company known for Cortina shoes, Berec Battery, Dunlop Nigeria and Nigeria Textile Mills. However, things took a different…
Education Review
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
Nigeria Air: Let there be clarity— 1st August 2018
With the government’s poor record on management of public enterprises… the first thing to do is to have Nigerians on the same page on this project. Let there be clarity on Nigeria Air. Wale Sokunbi The Federal Government, in an apparent effort to fulfill one of its earlier promises, recently unveiled the name and logos…
Columnists
-
Cash-and-carry democracy— 1st August 2018
“Cash and carry (Cash-and-carry) democracy, bane of Nigeria’s development” Without the hyphenation, it means another thing entirely! Ebere Wabara WRONG: I am not hearing you; Right: I cannot hear you The Guardian of July 14 fumbled two times: “The United States has donated a whooping (whopping) N995 billion to the Multinational Joint Task Force to…
-
A mortal war of wills— 31st July 2018
There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery. Ray Ekpu Since May 2015, there has been a mortal war of wills between Dr. Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) machine. By a…
-
Oshiomhole meets his match— 31st July 2018
A party chair should be a respected conciliator, not a hot-headed labour militant who enjoys stoking fires in his own party. Paradoxically, Oshiomhole’s public conduct should not surprise anyone. Levi Obijiofor The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just recruited a new sergeant-at-arms called Adams Oshiomhole. He was the former governor of Edo State. His…
-
Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov— 30th July 2018
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
-
Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy— 30th July 2018
Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections. Casmir Igbokwe Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc…
-
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
-
The vultures are gathering again— 30th July 2018
The vultures are gathering again and will soon feed fat on our lean flesh. This mass grave called Nigeria is collapsing by the day… Tony Iwuoma When you look up in the sky and you see a flock of vultures, it could only mean that their food is ready, or almost. When you look up…
-
SARS: So, Wike was right…— 29th July 2018
The biggest news in town last week, though the least reported, was the dismissal of four men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police in Lagos. Ken Ugbechie Forget the soap opera at the National Assembly. Flip the page on the dogfight between two of the shortest politicians in Nigeria, Adams Oshiomhole,…
-
Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria— 29th July 2018
Job creation and full employment are regarded as economic fundamentals and the availability of good jobs is a strategic measure of the health of any economy Tunji Olaopa The ultimate goal of economic growth is to improve the living standard of people in any country. This goal is sustainably achieved, primarily through people’s employment income….
-
President: Not Igbo need— 29th July 2018
From 2019, if the Igbo nation is to be taken seriously, then they must begin to elect as governors persons with vision, tested character, competence and energy. Ralph Egbu Sometimes I look at the Igbo nation and I can’t help but express some level of pity. This is a highly populated area with very educated,…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply