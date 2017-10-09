Blame PDP for bad roads in S’East, S’South – APC tells Wike

From Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to blame the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the myriads of bad roads in the South East and South South geo political zones.

Wike had, on a visit to Abia state, at the weekend, said he flew in a charted helicopter because of the poor condition of federal roads in the South East, particularly the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway and blamed the APC government for the anomaly.

APC state Publicity Secretary, Benedict Godson, however, said it was surprising that governor Wike, who he described as part of the PDP could talk about roads in the state Godson also questioned how Wike knew the roads were bad since he came to Abia with chartered flight and added that he (Wike) should have come by road to have first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the problem.