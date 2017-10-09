The Sun News
Home / National / Blame PDP for bad roads in S’East, S’South – APC tells Wike

Blame PDP for bad roads in S’East, S’South – APC tells Wike

— 9th October 2017

From Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to blame the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the myriads of bad roads in the South East and South South geo political zones.
Wike had, on a visit to Abia state, at the weekend, said he flew in a charted helicopter because of the poor condition of federal roads in the South East, particularly the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway and blamed the APC government for the anomaly.
APC state Publicity Secretary, Benedict Godson, however, said it was surprising that governor Wike, who he described as part of the PDP could talk about roads in the state Godson also questioned how Wike knew the roads were bad since he came to Abia with chartered flight and added that he (Wike) should have come by road to have first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the problem.

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 9th October 2017 at 6:19 am
    It is the result of the 50 years mess of political poor northern bandits of the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria. Which sector is better? All the said political parties are products of the same fraudulent system of the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria. How can it function, and with sustainabilities? Only Southern Republics of Biafra of south east, Niger Delta of south south, Oduduwa of south west, with economic cooperation, assistance etc. will fix the 50 years mess of the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria, and advance in it with sustainabilities. Biafra is now a Sovereign State with interim government. The enemy will vacate Biafran Territorial Sovereign State bleeding dead or alive, south south and south west has no time to waste. The enemy attack in south south and south west has begun. God Is With Us!!!

