The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
15th September 2016 - EFCC declares Shema, ex-Katsina gov, wanted
15th September 2016 - 2005/2006 plane crashes in Nigeria were planned –Fani Kayode 
15th September 2016 - Arik resumes operations
15th September 2016 - Reinvigorating investigation in the police
15th September 2016 - Louis Ojukwu: Legacy of entrepreneurship
15th September 2016 - Fayose: Setting the records straight
15th September 2016 - Power sector financing and sanctions for erring banks
15th September 2016 - Blame game as the master strategy
15th September 2016 - Obesity, mortality and the rest
15th September 2016 - Addressing the problems of malnutrition in Nigeria
Home / Opinion / Blame game as the master strategy
apc-and-pdp

Blame game as the master strategy

— 15th September 2016

By EZE CHUKWU

A healthy democratic system in any part of the world is dependent on vibrant ruling as well as opposition political parties; as the ruling continues to jostle for power, the latter goes for the jugular of the incumbent in order to swiftly overrun it. The opposition always have a way of making the ruling political party stand on its toes as policies made by the incumbent are thwarted and misconstrued just to make a mess of the supposed enemy’s camp, thereby leaving it glaring to the masses that votes earlier cast in favour of the incumbent were simply wasted and that the next election provides an opportunity to practically correct that mistake earlier made. Never would there be a time when workable policies are lauded by the opposition, even when such policies were people-oriented, as long as they were not ‘dished-out’ from its stables, they were absolute ‘konkonbility’!
The road to electioneering has not fared better either, as it has simply turned warfare where slanderous comments/publications hold sway. In the United States of America for instance, the polity has been so heated up that one of the candidates in the race to the Whitehouse, Donald Trump of the Republican party, accused President Barack Obama and his ‘cohorts’ of creating the terrorist group, ISIS.
The above bears resemblance to the alleged weakness of former president Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), not being capable of rescuing the abducted Chibok girls and consequently crushing Boko Haram, which was later to form part of the manifesto of the major opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In recent times, however, we have seen erstwhile ruling as well as opposition parties swap positions by reason of votes cast by the electorate, perhaps due to perceived life changing manifestos and of course the candidate’s character content, not ruling out the possibility of swift rigging. This ultimately means a change in the style of slandering. Rather than wait to be mocked by the now opposition party, the incumbent designs a masterpiece…the Blame Game. This tool seems to be most effective these days as whenever it seemed as if the uproar generated by a previous slander is dousing, another ‘shelling’ is launched.
More than a year in power, the APC continues to blame the PDP for every misfortune that has befallen Nigeria, some say even those problems created by the APC has continued to be shoved down PDP’s throat. When the budget could not be prepared in time, PDP elements frustrated the process; when revenue from crude oil dropped, PDP caused it; when the economy nose-dived, PDP was responsible. Even now electricity remains epileptic, of course PDP should be held responsible for squandering huge resources that would have been used to salvage the situation. Today, over N400 exchanges to a dollar in the parallel market, why not? PDP runs a bureau de change centre; a bag of rice sells for over N20,000 in the market today, PDP brought us this far. When it was now obvious that the PDP could not have been responsible for the abrupt disappearance of tomato in the market, an alternative was prepared in-lieu, the Tomato Ebola!
The same played out in recent past. In one of the South-Eastern states where for eight solid years the governor continued to blame his predecessor for whatever nightmare he had in his bedroom. Though the people bought his stories at first, but soon got tired of the whole blame game, which resulted in his being pelted with sachet water, tomato paste and so on, whenever he visited a section of the state, owing to deplorable state of infrastructure and the like.
Today, Nigerians are faced with this huge monstrous looking conundrum…hunger! Many families now find it difficult to feed let alone take care of other needs, as the economy continues to nose-dive. People, who could hitherto afford three square meals comfortably, now struggle to do same or have settled for less, as the market price of food items continues to skyrocket.  The days of the PDP in Aso Rock are over, at least for now, so whatever it is they represent should also be forgotten and the real business of good governance resumed in earnest. If one must borrow the concluding part of this piece from a senior colleague, it would go thus; ‘Governance is not about scare-mongering.
It is about policies, programmes and projects. The present administration will be doing itself and Nigerians a favour if it puts on its thinking cap so that Nigerians will have something positive to remember it for. A resort to calumny will not help’.

Chukwu writes from Nnewi

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Shema-2

EFCC declares Shema, ex-Katsina gov, wanted

— 15th September 2016

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, declared former governor of Katsina State, Dr. Ibrahim Shema, wanted. According to the anti-graft commission, the former governor is wanted for failing to honour an invitation to appear before it in December 2015 over allegation of inflation of contract, abuse of office and diversion of funds. EFFC spokesman,…

  • FEMI FANI

    2005/2006 plane crashes in Nigeria were planned –Fani Kayode 

    — 15th September 2016

    Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode alleged, in a Facebook post yesterday, that the five plane crashes that occurred between 2005 and 2006 were “man-made and planned” and that the victims were sacrifices. “Most of our leaders are not human. They are what Mr. David Icke, the famous British historian and public speaker, described as “hybrids”…

  • Arik-Air-696x471

    Arik resumes operations

    — 15th September 2016

    Less than 24 hours after it suspended operations over problems with insurance, Arik Air resumed normal flights on yesterday morning. In a statement on its website, Arik said it had resolved its insurance issues. The company also said it was in the process of changing its ‘airline liability insurance providers’. “Arik Air, West and Central Africa’s…

  • Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela

    Firm produces kerosene, diesel, alum from waste

    — 15th September 2016

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan An Ibadan-based firm, Educational Advancement Centre (EAC) has produced kerosene, diesel and alum from waste plastic and cans, instead of crude oil. The discoveries were launched during an exhibition at Bodija, Ibadan headquarters of the firm. The exhibition also featured showcasing of some educational materials, including software and other educational technological…

  • [UNSET]

    Recession woes: Emir of Kano gives advice

    — 14th September 2016

    (By Desmond Mgboh – KANO)   The Emir of Kano Malam Sunusi II has tasked all levels of government to seek expert advice in tackling the present economic recession.   The monarch made the call Wednesday during the traditional Hawan Nassarawa visit to the Governor of Kano State at Kano Government House. He was received…

  • Ahmed-Joda1

    I’m shocked things are not even worse – Joda on Recession

    — 14th September 2016

    Ahmed Joda, the chairman of President Buhari’s transition committee, says no one should excuse himself for the current economic recession roiling the country. Joda said those clamoring for restructuring the country should give the country at least three years to write a new constitution before taking such an action. He noted that although Nigeria was presently experiencing…

  • Ifeanyi-Okowa1

    Protest rocks Asaba over death of three market traders

    — 14th September 2016

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba THE dust raised by the death of three traders in Ogbe-Ijoh Market, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State after youths allegedly burnt down the market has not settled. The victims were said to have died out of frustration after the market was razed in April 2015 by suspected arsonists,…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-AND-DR-SARAKI-PRAYS-AT-VILLA-MOSQUE-1

    We’ll be putting out a recovery plan, Saraki assures on Recession

    — 14th September 2016

    (By Layi Olanrewaju – ILORIN) Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that the time for trading blames for the country’s recession was over, and that political leaders should come together to find solutions. Saraki, at an interactive press briefing with media correspondents in Kwara State, said that the Senate on resumption will respond to the economic…

  • PIC.5.-ALWAYS-ON-THE-MOVE-1000x600

    Marauding herdsmen ARE Nigerians not foreigners, says Christian group

    — 14th September 2016

    The National President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Engineer David Kadzai, on Wednesday, frowned at the Nigeria Immigration Service for allowing the so-called foreign herdsmen, turned terrorist, to infiltrate Nigeria, going by the assertion of the Sultan of Sokoto. Kadzai was reacting to a statement credited to the Sultan…

  • arik-air-slide4

    Arik Air resumes flight operations

    — 14th September 2016

    Barely 24 hours after it suspended operations, Arik Air says it will resume flight operations by 11am on today. A statement from the airline’s spokesperson Ola Adeniji said: “Arik Air, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, is pleased to announce that scheduled flights will resume from 11 am tomorrow, Wednesday September 14, 2016. “Members of…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351