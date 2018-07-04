Black Thursday, Otedola bridge and articulated vehicles

However, while it is true that the Otedola Bridge has recorded quite a number of bloody road accidents, it will be too simplistic to allege that carnages occur along the Bridge because it is jinxed. Truth be told, disasters on the Bridge are mostly products of human errors and carelessness. The Otedola Bridge is a slope that must be cautiously navigated by motorists. What usually happen is that most motorists, especially drivers of articulated vehicles descend the slope with such startling speed that it becomes a major problem gaining stability once an unforeseen mechanical fault occurs. Articulated vehicles drivers in particular need to be more careful and professional in their operation. Across the country, they are mostly notorious for the sloppy manner they function. Findings have shown that several carnages recorded on most roads in the country have been caused by their complicity. A recent research has indicated that out of about 358 transport accidents recorded in Nigeria between 1999 and 2002, 70 % involved articulated trucks and heavy-duty vehicles. The survey further shows that about 32 per cent of truck drivers are below 30 years of age and probably immature and inexperience to handle such psychologically demanding task. Also, studies have equally confirmed that 62 per cent of fuel trucks involved in serious road mishaps that resulted in monumental disasters were of poor quality which probably aided fire outbreaks whenever there was an accident. Study has also shown that about 54 per cent of fuel spilling that had led to fire outbreaks was as a result of negligence on the part of truck drivers. For obvious reasons, Lagos will continue to attract articulated vehicles and trucks of all shades because of its prime socio-economic status. Lagos accounts for over 60% of Nigeria’s industrial and commercial activities; 70% of national maritime cargo freight, over 80% of international aviation traffic and over 50% of Nigeria’s energy consumption. The two seaports in Lagos account for 70 percent of the sea trade in the country.

With all these indicators, it would be difficult, for now, to banish articulated vehicles and trucks on Lagos roads. However, with the cooperation of major stakeholders in related sectors, the havoc being wrecked on lives and properties by articulated vehicles on residents in the State could be grossly reduced. For instance, the continuous importation of locally consumed fuel in the country, arising from the inability of the Federal Government, over the years, to fix local refineries places serious burden on the State. With more than 50 fuel depots in Lagos alone, at least over 3,000 trucks travel to the State on a daily basis with the intention of lifting petroleum products. To redress the current trend, the Federal Government would need to urgently revive all national refineries or encourage investors to build new ones as Dangote is currently doing along the Lekki Free Trade Zone axis . Continuous importation of fuel, no doubt, will exacerbate the pressure on road infrastructure across the country. Various stakeholders in the oil sector need to ingeniously look into the petroleum distributive arrangement to evolve a more scientific and less cumbersome order of distribution. Equally, we need to invest massively in the infrastructure development of the transportation sector. Investment in transportation infrastructure enhances private sector activities as it lowers operational cost; enhances productivity, job and wealth creation through exchange of goods and services. Infrastructure development in the sector is, therefore, critical to achieving human capi- tal development and safety in the country.