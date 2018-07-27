There are high-speed trains, bloodless surgeries and bracelets that act as more than fashion accessories, but the costumes, are influenced from all over Africa. Queen mother Ramonda (a regal Angela Basset) rocks a headgear that is inspired by the Southern Africa Zulu tribe. Forest Whitaker’s Zuri is clothed in Nigerian agbada and T’Challa himself has his pick of various kaftans that could come from anywhere between Ghana and Mali. The women all rock natural hair in various glorious expressions – Okoye is incensed when she has to wear a wig as a disguise – and the River tribes wear lip plates similar to those worn by the Mursi and Suri of Ethiopia.

The Wakanda characters mostly speak Xhosa, an official language of both Zimbabwe and South Africa, but to play the Jabari mountain tribe leader, M’Baku, scene-stealer, Winston Duke leans into Nigerian Igbo. An early scene where all the five tribes of Wakanda come out on a rock, by a waterfall to watch T’Challa claim his crown after first going through a duel is expertly rendered that the production design and costume departments deserve automatic entries into the Oscar conversation next year. T’Challa is soon forced to reckon with Erik Killmonger, an adversary that hits close to home. Because this is a Ryan Coogler film, Michael B. Jordan plays this adversary. Jordan’s performance and Coogler’s complex writing of the character as a symbol for centuries of black oppression has inspired many sympathisers, some even going as far as naming him the ultimate Marvel villain. Perhaps, only a person of colour could have directed Black Panther as realised by Mr Coogler. The film is an experience that doesn’t just celebrate black excellence or black pride or black magic, it plumbs the depths of the African American psyche and grapples with the angst of colonialism, slavery and institutional racism and lays the blame equally among the many sides. READ ALSO: ‘How not to be victim of racism’ Such percolation of ideas makes Black Panther the least basic Marvel movie yet. It entertains splendidly

– one on one combat scenes, car chases, cutting edge technology, humour, plus the sheer pleasure of watching Gurira’s Okoye knock out a few men – but the tensions are almost Shakespearean in their intensity. Viewers across Africa have received the film with arms wide open, unsurprisingly so, but the ‘motherland’ isn’t quite the film’s primary audience. Strip away the elaborate dressings and the celebrations, and Black Panther is a story as American as pie.