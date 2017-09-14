Bizman in jail for defiling 4-yr-old

A Grade 1 Area Court in Karshi, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced one Godwin Aboyi, 28, a businessman, to one year imprisonment for attempting to rape a 4-year-old girl.

The convict was charged with a count charge of attempt to commit an offence of rape, which contravened the provisions of Section 95 of the Penal Code.

The convict admitted committing the offence and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Mr. Aliyu Ibrahim, however, gave the convict N50,000 option of fine.

The Prosecutor, Mr Mamud Ismai’la, had told the court that the mother of the victim, Anna Joseph, reported the matter at Jikwoyi Police Station, on August 14.

He said that on the said date, the complainant left her daughter inside the room and went behind the house.

According to Ismai’la “ while the girl was fast asleep, the defendant who is a neighbour went inside the house and attempted to abuse the little girl sexually before the complainant caught him and raised an alarm.

The prosecutor told the court that medical examinations from a government hospital revealed that the girl was indecently assaulted. (NAN)