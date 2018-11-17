The convention everywhere in Nigeria is, when you rent an apartment, provision of toilet, bathroom, water and kitchen facilities come with the bargain. In other words, they are part of the benefits you stand to enjoy as a tenant paying for an apartment, and it does not matter whether it is a room, a self-contain, two, three-bedrooms or a duplex.

Provision and enjoyment of these facilities are taken for granted without anybody expecting you to pay extra money, besides the normal house rent. But not so at Omega House or Gidan Waka located at 23, Ifebajo Street, Kirikiri, Lagos. Here, apart from paying for the normal house rent, the owner of the place operates a pay-as-you-use system on practically anything having to do with public utilities – toilet, bathroom and water facilities. So? May God help you if you are suffering from a runny stomach and needed to use the toilet as many times as possible to empty your bowels.

But surprisingly, the tenants are not complaining. When Fela, the Afrobeat King of blessed memory, sang about Nigerians suffering and smiling, he probably had them in mind. From the look of things, they have made the English proverb: “where ignorance is bliss, it is folly to be wise”, a surrealistic experience.

Vistas of the house

Omega house is a one-plot house with all the attributes of a ghetto life. It is built right after an open drainage that obviously overflows its bank in times of downpour. The drainage is ‘painted’ thick black from the decayed and decaying materials, in a way that makes it and its surroundings an eyesore, especially in rainy season. The next object that greets a visitor is a line of motorcycles arranged for sale. Beyond it is the shop of the owner of the house, Omega Store. Standing by its side is a barbing salon painted in blue colour, with a dash of white. The barbing salon shop does not hide any corner of it from an onlooker or passer-by. Next to it is the all-converging ground for residents called “common room.” The room has a 24-inch TV set in one corner while the rest of the space in the room is covered with a mat, and “one stool,” said to belong to the landlord.

In front of the common room, sat a motorcycle mechanic whose long-term use of engine and motor oil has also contributed to the dark filthy look of both the floor and the edge of the drainage. The verandah of the building is a sort of motorcycle hub where you can buy, sell and repair motorcycles. What appears to be the entrance of the house is located right after the displayed new motorcycles. The house is made of plywood and wooden materials. As you approach the compound from this angle, patches on the house, which had been hidden by the demarcating fence, are revealed. The music sound coming from one of the rooms, occupied by one Musa, gave semblance of life to the house.