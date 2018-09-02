– The Sun News
BISOLA

Bisola Aiyeola Wins Brand New Car at AMVCA 2018

— 2nd September 2018

Singer and actress, Bisola Aiyeola,was honoured at the  Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2018 as she went home with the Trail Blazers Award.

READ ALSO AMVCA 2018: `18 Hours’ emerges overall best movie

The award came with a brand new car courtesy of Multichoice Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Bisola was part of the contestants at the 2017 reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBN) which she came of out with a prize even though not winning.

