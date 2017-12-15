The Sun News
Bishop XL drops Notica

15th December 2017

After making a mark on the music industry in Tokyo, Japan, Nwabueze  Chukwuka Ndubisi aka Bishop XL is back home to impact the Nigerian music space with his sound.

The act has released a brand new single entitled Notica in order to establish his fan base in Nigeria.

In a chat with TS Weekend he said: “I came back to Nigeria this year and recorded a hot track entitled Notica, which is an acronym for Nothing Can Stop Me and it is set for release soonest. It is full of energy, positive vibes and lyrics. Bishop XL has come to make a difference.”

Born and raised in Awka, Anambra State, he started miming popular songs in high school and and was inspired by 2Pac,Snoop Dogg & Bone Thugz-n-Harmony. He recorded a seven-tracker EP in 2005 but traveled to Japan in 2008 where he debuted with a single, I’m Alright, in 2012,featuring a Hawaiian Reggae artiste, Iakopo, which became a popular song in Tokyo.

He has a four-tracker EP entitled Enter D’Excel currently on sale on digital stores and founded his record label, Clergy Entertainment, and is currently hosting his own monthly event, Excel Night in Tokyo.

