The Sun News
Latest
18th March 2018 - Bishop Nwokolo supports female offspring inheriting father’s property
18th March 2018 - Russia: Putin wins Presidency for 4th term, with over 70% of vote
18th March 2018 - APC, PDP bicker over Edo State foreign debt profile
18th March 2018 - Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 Secondary School students
18th March 2018 - NUJ tasks Okowa over 60% equity sale in Delta Line
18th March 2018 - Make public officers accountable, Fayose charges Ekiti elders
18th March 2018 - Sokoto Police arrest Nigerien with ammunitions, Army camouflage
18th March 2018 - Audu/Faleke group condemns herdsmen killings in Kogi
18th March 2018 - Abuja goes green for St. Patrick’s Day, first city in West Africa
18th March 2018 - Russian elections: Putin expected to win fourth term
Home / National / Bishop Nwokolo supports female offspring inheriting father’s property

Bishop Nwokolo supports female offspring inheriting father’s property

— 18th March 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Rev. (Dr.) Owen Nwokolo, of the Anglican Communion, Onitsha, Anambra State, has come out in support of the Supreme Court judgment on the inclusion of female offspring as eligible to inherit their father’s property, as against the Igbo tradition of exclusion of female heirs.

Nwokolo described the judgement/law as good and proper, recounting with regret what had been the situation in Nigeria before the enactment of the law where, by tradition and custom, female offspring had no right to inherit their father’s property.

The Bishop made his views known at the weekend in a homily titled: “The Rewards for Spiritual and Moral Stability,” during a one-day annual summit of the Anglican Students Association (ASA) of the diocese held at the All Saints Cathedral church, Onitsha.

“Before now, females did not have inheritance in their father’s house in Nigeria,” he said. “But I’m happy that today things have changed,” he stated.

The Bishop, sentisizing Nigerian girls on their civil rights said, “In Nigeria now, girls, please know this, if your father shares his property without giving you a portion, tell him that it is wrong; that as long as you are born into this family, it is your right to get inheritance.

“Even if you are married and your father has money, has property and has shared them only among the male children without giving you your own share, tell him that he should give you your own, that you are not a stranger in the family.

“This is because inheritance is for everybody. It is not only for the male children. Anybody born in a family is entitled to get a share of their father’s property,” he said.

“If they say ‘o no, you are wrong, it is not so,’ go to judges. Go to the court where the female judges are. They will give you judgment. Because there is already a Supreme Court judgment that says both boys and girls are entitled to their father’s property,” he explained.

In April 2014, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, confirmed the decision of two lower courts which had found unconstitutional an Igbo customary law of succession excluding female offspring from eligibility to inherit the property of their fathers.

Although he strongly and specifically stressed the right of female inheritance, he appealed to both male and female students to take their spiritual and moral lives seriously in order for them to realize their goals in life.

Bishop Nwokolo encouraged the students to lead chaste lives, warning seriously about the consequences of falling into temptations.

“If you fall into temptations as a young person, the cumulative effects of the falling will greatly impact your life in future,” he cautioned.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bishop Nwokolo supports female offspring inheriting father’s property

— 18th March 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Rev. (Dr.) Owen Nwokolo, of the Anglican Communion, Onitsha, Anambra State, has come out in support of the Supreme Court judgment on the inclusion of female offspring as eligible to inherit their father’s property, as against the Igbo tradition of exclusion of female heirs. Nwokolo described the…

  • Russia: Putin wins Presidency for 4th term, with over 70% of vote

    — 18th March 2018

    RT Incumbent Russian leader Vladimir Putin is set to secure a resounding victory in the Russian presidential election, according to partial results made public by the electoral commission. With 21 percent of the votes counted, mostly in eastern part of the country, Vladimir Putin leads with almost 72 percent of the vote, well ahead of the…

  • APC, PDP bicker over Edo State foreign debt profile

    — 18th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The ruling All Progressives Congress in Edo State and the Peoples Democratic Party have bickered over the state’s alarming foreign debt profile. The Debt Management Office had placed Edo as the third highest debtor to foreign creditors among subnational governments in Nigeria, with a debt of $232.2 million as of December, 2017. The…

  • Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 Secondary School students

    — 18th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has gone tough on secret cult activities in the south-south state with the immediate expulsion of seven students from Central Epie Community Secondary School, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital. Recently the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson had enlisted the support of the Church to tackle…

  • NUJ tasks Okowa over 60% equity sale in Delta Line

    — 18th March 2018

    Pau Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government has been called upon to explain how the sale of sixty percent equity of Delta Line Transport Company, a public corporation, to God is Good Motor Limited has added value to the ailing company. The state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) made the call in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share