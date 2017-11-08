The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Bishop Nwokolo inaugurates Omagba Archdeaconry, ordains new priest  
8th November 2017 - FCT on edge over chieftaincy squabbles
8th November 2017 - Iwuanyawu’s 75th birthday reunites Imo political foes  
8th November 2017 - State House Clinic:  A health centre in need of surgery 
8th November 2017 - Day of joy for physically challenged in Abuja
8th November 2017 - How the low and mighty honoured popular cleric in Abuja
8th November 2017 - Abuja agog for women accountants
8th November 2017 - Accord concondiale: The continuous search for Nigeria’s elusive unity (15)
8th November 2017 - Nigerian Byzantine politics, Obaze, candidate from the United Nations
8th November 2017 - Top UK Labour politician commits suicide
Home / oriental news / Bishop Nwokolo inaugurates Omagba Archdeaconry, ordains new priest  

Bishop Nwokolo inaugurates Omagba Archdeaconry, ordains new priest  

— 8th November 2017

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. (Dr) Owen Chidozie Nwokolo, has inaugurated the Omagba Archdeaconry and installed Venerable Israel Felix Okechukwu Odita as the pioneer Archdeacon.

The new Omagba Archdeaconry was under the Onitsha Archdeaconry before now and had seven parishes. The parishes are St. Marks, St. Barnabas, SS Peter and Paul, St. John the Baptist, St. Mathew, St. Margaret and SS Simon and Jude.

In a well attended service for the inauguration and installation of the new archdeacon, Bishop Nwokolo charged them to take the gospel to the hinterland, as well as try to win more souls for God.

In his sermon entitled: “The Gospel minister, Paul’s example,” Bishop Nwokolo described Apostle Paul as a serious missionary who was determined to take the work of God as business, which made God to arrest him after he persecuted the Christians for many years.

“Paul was determined that the gospel must be preached. He started preaching the gospel in Damascus where he persecuted Christians. So, we must get things done well, we should not look back, God will do a great thing in this archdeaconry just like Paul did in his time. If people sit at the fence the gospel will not move forward but if there are people like Paul, the gospel will be stronger,” he said

While installing the new archdeacon, Bishop Nwokolo said: “We beseech you brethren to know them that labour among you, and we hand you over to the Lord. Be at peace among yourselves. I charge and exhort you, brethren and representatives of the parishes in this archdeaconry, to pray continually for this your archdeacon, who is set over you in the Lord and to help him move forward in all the duties of his holy calling. Bear he one another’s burdens, and so fulfilled the law of Christ.

“We install you, brother into the chair of your archdeaconry. The Lord preserves your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forever more, Amen. God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit bless thee in thy work and in thy worship now and for evermore.”

In a chat with Oriental News, the bishop said: “I feel excited and encouraged that the work of God is going on not minding challenges and obstacles here and there, the baton has been transferred from one person to another and the rest keep going. The journey still be progressing and the mission of God begins to be accomplished, it gives joy that the work of God is progressing here.

“The charge for the new archdeacon is what the word of God said ‘do the work of an evangelist and fulfill your ministry.’ The Lord has called every one of us to work in the mission and the work of winning soul, the work of enlarging the kingdom. That is what every one of us should do to fulfill his ministry and that is what I encourage the new archdeacon to do to continue this work and God will bless him.

“I am not surprised in his emergence as the new archdeacon because I know that God called him and he is doing the work the Lord has called him to do and he is doing it with zeal, with seriousness, with commitment and with truth, I am not surprised at all because the Lord has been blessing his ministry,” he said.

Chairman, Inauguration Planning Committee, Sir. Azubuike Umunna, thanked Bishop Nwokolo for expanding the church and preaching the gospel to the people.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Paradise Papers: FG to investigate Nigerian users of offshore tax havens

— 7th November 2017

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday said that the government would investigate high net-worth individuals and companies who frequently used offshore tax havens. Adeosun said this in an interactive session with the media on Tuesday in Abuja, while responding to questions on the use of offshore jurisdictions with favourable tax laws. She…

  • Breakdown of 2018 Budget Estimates

    — 7th November 2017

      Budget size: N8.612 trillion (16 % higher than 2017 estimates) Assumptions, projections ================== • Benchmark crude oil price-US$45 per barrel • Oil production estimate – 2.3 million barrels per day • Exchange rate – N305/US$ for 2018 • Real GDP growth of 3.5 per cent • Inflation Rate of 12.4 per cent Expenditure Estimates…

  • Plateau reverses ‘No work, no pay’ policy, pays worker arrears

    — 7th November 2017

    The Plateau Government on Tuesday commenced payment of workers in 17 councils of the state who suffered the no-work-no-pay policy of former Governor Jonah Jang. Jang had  in 2014, refused to pay workers four months’ salaries when they went on strike in protest over non-implementation of payment of their minimum wage during the period. Mr…

  • Trump: North Korea must ‘come to the table’ for talks

    — 7th November 2017

    North Korea must “make a deal” on abandoning its nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump said, taking his most conciliatory tone yet with Pyongyang after months of inflammatory threats.    While Trump’s comments on Tuesday from Seoul, South Korea, appeared to be the first offer by the US president for Pyongyang’s leadership to sit down…

  • Dogara advocates improved synergy between executive, legislature

    — 7th November 2017

    The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has called for improved synergy between the legislature and the executive to ensure speedy passage of the 2018 Appropriation bill. Dogara made the call during the president’s presentation of the 2018 budget proposal before the joint session of the two chambers on Tuesday in Abuja….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share