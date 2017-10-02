Bishop Kukah tasks Nigerians on change of attitude

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Hassan Kukah, on Monday urged Nigerians to make up their minds to develop good attitudes to promote good governance and peaceful coexistence.

Kukah made the call on Monday at `The Platform Nigeria’ powered by the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos.

The Platform is an evangelistic tool.

The theme of the October Platform is: “Putting Together the Jigsaw Pieces that Form Nigeria”

Kukah spoke on the sub-theme “The Weakness of Power’’.

He said that although the country was facing challenges, positive change of attitude, peace, unity and good governance would improve Nigeria.

He noted that many Nigerians were not satisfied with the situation of things in the country but cautioned that anger, hatred and violence would not tackle the challenges.

“Nigerians have reasons to be angry but they should remember that a lot of people have sacrificed their lives for the country,’’ he said.

Kukah also called for prayers for the country to attract divine intervention.

He appealed to Nigerians to love one another irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political leanings.

The cleric urged more patriotism by the citizens.

“Our love for Nigeria should not die; we will redeem this country. This is our country; let us pray for our nation,” he said. (NAN)