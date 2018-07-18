– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - Bishop bars pre-marital relationships, other practices in diocese
18th July 2018 - Fayose visits Ado monarch, reports security lockdown
18th July 2018 - It’s laughable to say I’ve defected to APC – Umahi
18th July 2018 - Tax arrears: Blockage of NNDC office embarrassing, unnecessary – MD
18th July 2018 - Operation light up Bayelsa: Dickson approves fund for repair of Angiama Sub-station
18th July 2018 - Sexual abuse: Speak out, be protected, Rivers deputy gov advises girls
18th July 2018 - We won’t mortgage devt, law, order for political patronage – Obaseki
18th July 2018 - Focus on rural areas, FG directs investors
18th July 2018 - Amnesty Office explains delay in payment of students’ allowances
18th July 2018 - Senate confirms new PSC commissioners
Home / National / Bishop bars pre-marital relationships, other practices in diocese
ANGLICAN DIOCESE

Bishop bars pre-marital relationships, other practices in diocese

— 18th July 2018

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Anglican Communion in Aguata Local Governmnet Area of Anambra State has barred intending couples in the diocese from living together as well as pregnancy before wedding.

Other practices banned in the diocese are conducting church wedding before traditional rites and the bride and her maids putting on attires which expose parts of their bodies, among other charges.

READ ALSO: 2019: Anglican Bishop urges Christians to choose right leaders

The injunctions were part of the presidential address of the Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt Rev Dr. Samuel Chukwudi Ezeofor, to mark the first session of the fifth synod of the church, with the theme: “Jesus Christ: The foundation and chief corner stone,” held at the Cathedral Church of St John, Ekwulobia.

Bishop Ezeofor said the church would be better off if members follow God’s principles of, and worse off, if they rejected it to do it their own way. He said marriage has been grossly abused in the society and needed to be corrected.

He told the church that false and faulty foundations in marriage spell doom and disaster and give satan dangerous hold on homes and families. He said that is why it is of paramount importance that marriage “henceforth, should be contracted in line with the approved Christian norms based on the word of God, which is the manual that tells us the mind of God who instituted it.”

He said every approved traditional rites and activities must be completed before church wedding, which he noted should be the final blessing of the marriage.

The bishop warned against pre-marital relationship and said it is unchristian for intending couples to live together and/or the lady being pregnant before wedding. He told the congregants that pregnancy, genotype and HIV tests must be conducted and submitted one week before wedding.

Such tests, he said, should be done in diocesan authorised hospitals alone. According to him, those with HIV and genotype issues should be given the right counsel to avoid heart aches and unpleasant experiences in future.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANGLICAN DIOCESE

Bishop bars pre-marital relationships, other practices in diocese

— 18th July 2018

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Anglican Communion in Aguata Local Governmnet Area of Anambra State has barred intending couples in the diocese from living together as well as pregnancy before wedding. Other practices banned in the diocese are conducting church wedding before traditional rites and the bride and her maids putting on attires which expose parts…

  • Fayose visits Ado monarch, reports security lockdown

    — 18th July 2018

    …Alleges over 300 members of PDP, top aides are still clamped in detention by security agents “I have been under House Arrest in Govt. office”, he decries Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday made his first public appearance in Ado Ekiti, state capital after the July 14 poll which produced All Progressive Congress (APC)’s…

  • DAVID UMAHI

    It’s laughable to say I’ve defected to APC – Umahi

    — 18th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has described as laughable and mischievous reports in social media, especially the Facebook, that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said although he has a cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, he has no intention,…

  • NDDC - TAX ARREARS

    Tax arrears: Blockage of NNDC office embarrassing, unnecessary – MD

    — 18th July 2018

    “It is surprising that even though we have begun paying these arrears dating back to 2013, which the current board inherited, we still have to deal with this little impasse.” – Spokesman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has expressed dismay over the disruption of activities at its headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, by officials of…

  • SERIAKE DICKSON - ANGIAMA SUB STATION

    Operation light up Bayelsa: Dickson approves fund for repair of Angiama Sub-station

    — 18th July 2018

    As part of the ‘Operation light up Bayelsa’, project of the state government, Governor  Seriake Dickson has approved the release of fund to effect the immediate repair and modification of the Angiama Sub-station in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. READ ALSO: Bayelsa to sign GMoU with Shell on Gbarain/Ubie gas plant This is in fulfilment of the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share