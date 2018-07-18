Bishop bars pre-marital relationships, other practices in diocese— 18th July 2018
David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi
The Anglican Communion in Aguata Local Governmnet Area of Anambra State has barred intending couples in the diocese from living together as well as pregnancy before wedding.
Other practices banned in the diocese are conducting church wedding before traditional rites and the bride and her maids putting on attires which expose parts of their bodies, among other charges.
READ ALSO: 2019: Anglican Bishop urges Christians to choose right leaders
The injunctions were part of the presidential address of the Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt Rev Dr. Samuel Chukwudi Ezeofor, to mark the first session of the fifth synod of the church, with the theme: “Jesus Christ: The foundation and chief corner stone,” held at the Cathedral Church of St John, Ekwulobia.
Bishop Ezeofor said the church would be better off if members follow God’s principles of, and worse off, if they rejected it to do it their own way. He said marriage has been grossly abused in the society and needed to be corrected.
He told the church that false and faulty foundations in marriage spell doom and disaster and give satan dangerous hold on homes and families. He said that is why it is of paramount importance that marriage “henceforth, should be contracted in line with the approved Christian norms based on the word of God, which is the manual that tells us the mind of God who instituted it.”
He said every approved traditional rites and activities must be completed before church wedding, which he noted should be the final blessing of the marriage.
The bishop warned against pre-marital relationship and said it is unchristian for intending couples to live together and/or the lady being pregnant before wedding. He told the congregants that pregnancy, genotype and HIV tests must be conducted and submitted one week before wedding.
Such tests, he said, should be done in diocesan authorised hospitals alone. According to him, those with HIV and genotype issues should be given the right counsel to avoid heart aches and unpleasant experiences in future.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Diamond Couple: Shola and Funsho Oshunkeye14th July 2018
-
‘Women who want more sex’14th July 2018
-
Nigeria becoming failed state, says Anglican bishop10th July 2018
Latest
Bishop bars pre-marital relationships, other practices in diocese— 18th July 2018
David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Anglican Communion in Aguata Local Governmnet Area of Anambra State has barred intending couples in the diocese from living together as well as pregnancy before wedding. Other practices banned in the diocese are conducting church wedding before traditional rites and the bride and her maids putting on attires which expose parts…
-
Fayose visits Ado monarch, reports security lockdown— 18th July 2018
…Alleges over 300 members of PDP, top aides are still clamped in detention by security agents “I have been under House Arrest in Govt. office”, he decries Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday made his first public appearance in Ado Ekiti, state capital after the July 14 poll which produced All Progressive Congress (APC)’s…
-
It’s laughable to say I’ve defected to APC – Umahi— 18th July 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has described as laughable and mischievous reports in social media, especially the Facebook, that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said although he has a cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, he has no intention,…
-
Tax arrears: Blockage of NNDC office embarrassing, unnecessary – MD— 18th July 2018
“It is surprising that even though we have begun paying these arrears dating back to 2013, which the current board inherited, we still have to deal with this little impasse.” – Spokesman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has expressed dismay over the disruption of activities at its headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, by officials of…
-
Operation light up Bayelsa: Dickson approves fund for repair of Angiama Sub-station— 18th July 2018
As part of the ‘Operation light up Bayelsa’, project of the state government, Governor Seriake Dickson has approved the release of fund to effect the immediate repair and modification of the Angiama Sub-station in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. READ ALSO: Bayelsa to sign GMoU with Shell on Gbarain/Ubie gas plant This is in fulfilment of the…
-
Entertainment
Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway— 17th July 2018
Metro Model and mum Mara Martin walked the catwalk while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter, Aria. Breastfeeding is a natural, normal part of life. It’s a shame that many women have been made to feel ashamed to do it in public – which is why it’s so refreshing to see breastfeeding being represented (and celebrated) on…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Total lockdown on Lagos highway— 18th July 2018
– Lockdown means more pain, anguish for residents, as Apapa gridlock extends to Isolo – We spend 2 weeks from Mile 2 to ports, truck drivers lament Cosmas Omegoh The gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos and other adjoining areas has worsened. As at yesterday, it had attained phenomenal heights. The road, at the moment,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Where politics disunites, football unites— 18th July 2018
“In praise of football” would have been the most appropriate heading of this reflection. However, the realization of the global symbolism of today’s meeting in Helsinki, Finland of two great world leaders of Russia and the United States of America, compelled a deeper introspection of the thematic area. There are obviously four dominant issues that…
Columnists
-
Ungolden silence— 17th July 2018
If Mrs. Adeosun applied for an exemption certificate it should be easy for the NYSC to tell the public without any prolonged silence whether she deserved to receive and whether she did receive an exemption certificate from the NYSC. I have admired Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, from a distance. She speaks English the…
-
Look who is talking— 17th July 2018
Should an incumbent president be re-elected because of his region of origin, his ethnicity, and his religious faith or should his re-election be based principally on his record of achievement? These questions have emerged following a bizarre remark by the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, in his public campaign for the…
-
Paradises lost— 16th July 2018
“Until we ask questions of men and women who live above their means, in and out of office, the youths of this beleaguered country would continue to seek avenues of easy wealth…” Tony Iwuoma Just last week, my younger cousin’s wife was snatched with her three little children by kidnappers around Irete in Imo State….
-
Udom: Bush writes Sen. Ita Enang— 16th July 2018
Imagine running for governor in 2023, you won’t like it (would you?) if someone serves you from the Ita Enang book of insults. Dear Distinguished I don’t do this, always. In fact, I never do this, and you know it. But, I know because you know me, you would understand why I have elected to…
-
Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains— 16th July 2018
Like Fayose, our democracy has serious neck pains. It needs urgent treatment. One of the maladies happens to be the security agencies. They tend to show bias for the government in power. Casmir Igboke The build-up to the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election was highly dramatic. Act One, Scene One: Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris…
-
Need for govt of national reconciliation— 16th July 2018
“My mandate will be to set up an interim government, which I have christened government of national reconciliation and reconstruction…” As we approach another election cycle, the prognosis for a national crisis coveys a reality of frightening proportions. We are confronted by existential threats that seek to engender the fragmentation and disintegration of our nation…
-
Political merchants— 15th July 2018
“We have repeatedly elected clowns and political merchants as lead- ers. In 2019, the outcome of the elections will signal what lies ahead.” Fred Itua Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, one of Africa’s finest writ- ers, published a book, Weep Not, Child, in the ear- ly 1960s. As a young univer- sity undergraduate, I briefly became a…
-
At last, Stephen Keshi rests in Asaba— 15th July 2018
I saw it in its dour state, void of grandeur. And last week, I saw it in its new splendour, full of radiance. The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State now wears a new look, a befitting status for a man we call Skippo. Keshi was Nigeria’s most benevolent footballer and easily the most…
-
Policy options on political corruption reform— 15th July 2018
Political corruption has violated public trust and the social contract that underpin our democratic existence as a nation. The creation of a functional and balanced human system is largely dependent on in-built mechanisms and processes that serve as necessary architectural framework for self regulation. These instilled checks and balances avert exploitations, despotism and totalitarianism while…
-
Super Eagles and 2018 World Cup— 15th July 2018
World Cup 2018 has come and would end later this evening. It has lived up to expectation. For over three weeks the world has been entertained. It has been a world cup of surprises; the traditional football masters like Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, were sent packing early in the competition and for most fans that…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply