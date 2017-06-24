The Sun News
Latest
24th June 2017 - Bishop advises Nigerians to live as one family
24th June 2017 - Okrika monarch promises to promote peace, entrepreneurship by subjects
24th June 2017 - CVR: INEC to create additional centres in Lagos
24th June 2017 - Edo to create ministry of mining
24th June 2017 - Trump signs bill to help veterans
24th June 2017 - Mechanic jailed 3 and half years for theft, escape from lawful custody
24th June 2017 - Supreme Court sacks Senator, Rep
24th June 2017 - U.S. supports children orphaned by HIV/AIDS
24th June 2017 - JAMB vows to send defrauding CBT operators to jail
24th June 2017 - NSCDC destroys 3 illegal refineries in Edo
Home / National / Bishop advises Nigerians to live as one family

Bishop advises Nigerians to live as one family

— 24th June 2017

The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Most Rev. Martin Uzoukwu, has emphasised the need for Nigerians to live as family and desist from inflammatory statements that could jeopardise the nation’s unity.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday, noting that the recent development of hate speeches was unfortunate.

He said “God has reason for bringing us together; we should love one another, irrespective of our religious, ethnic and political differences.”

Uzuokwu said if concerted efforts were put in place in utilising the abandoned mineral resources in the country, Nigeria would be a force to be reckoned with in the world.

The cleric said “we have all it takes to maintain our status as giant of Africa if we can sustain our hard-earned unity.”

He, therefore, urged Muslims to take advantage of the remaining day in the month of Ramadan to pray for God’s intervention in the nation’s affairs.

He also urged stakeholders and development associations in the country to always watch and guard their utterances, saying “we should always promote love and religious tolerance instead of saying things that would heat up the polity.”

He stressed the need for fervent prayers by Nigerians to strengthen the nation’s unity, saying every agitation for breakup would seize and God would intervene. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bishop advises Nigerians to live as one family

— 24th June 2017

The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Most Rev. Martin Uzoukwu, has emphasised the need for Nigerians to live as family and desist from inflammatory statements that could jeopardise the nation’s unity. He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday, noting that the recent development of hate…

Share

  • Okrika monarch promises to promote peace, entrepreneurship by subjects

    — 24th June 2017

    The Amanyanabo of  Okrika in Rivers State, HRM King Tamuno-Omisiki Ogube has promised to promote peace and entrepreneurship among the youth and women in his domain. Ogube, who was installed on June17, made the promise in Port  Harcourt on Saturday. He  promised to eradicate anti-social behaviours, such as oil bunkering  and cultism, among the youth…

    Share

  • CVR: INEC to create additional centres in Lagos

    — 24th June 2017

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State says efforts are being made to create additional centres for Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in 13 local government areas of the state. Administrative Secretary of the commission in Lagos State, Dr Mustapha Mudashiru, made this known, on Saturday, in Lagos. He said the commission had pushed…

    Share

  • Edo to create ministry of mining

    — 24th June 2017

    Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says a ministry of mining would be established to fast track the development of mining activities in the state. Obaseki announced this in his remarks at the close of a two-day workshop on solid mineral development organised by the Edo Government in Benin on Friday. He said that the state…

    Share

  • Trump signs bill to help veterans

    — 24th June 2017

    U.S. President, Donald Trump, on Friday signed a bill to improve services for military veterans following a scandal that plagued the government agency responsible for providing health care. Surrounded by veterans and other supporters of the legislation, Trump signed the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act at a White House ceremony. Trump…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share