Bishop advises Nigerians to live as one family

The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Most Rev. Martin Uzoukwu, has emphasised the need for Nigerians to live as family and desist from inflammatory statements that could jeopardise the nation’s unity.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday, noting that the recent development of hate speeches was unfortunate.

He said “God has reason for bringing us together; we should love one another, irrespective of our religious, ethnic and political differences.”

Uzuokwu said if concerted efforts were put in place in utilising the abandoned mineral resources in the country, Nigeria would be a force to be reckoned with in the world.

The cleric said “we have all it takes to maintain our status as giant of Africa if we can sustain our hard-earned unity.”

He, therefore, urged Muslims to take advantage of the remaining day in the month of Ramadan to pray for God’s intervention in the nation’s affairs.

He also urged stakeholders and development associations in the country to always watch and guard their utterances, saying “we should always promote love and religious tolerance instead of saying things that would heat up the polity.”

He stressed the need for fervent prayers by Nigerians to strengthen the nation’s unity, saying every agitation for breakup would seize and God would intervene. (NAN)