But our recent meeting was particularly important to me due to two events that preceded it. One was my telling a lady of my recent acquaintance of the expected meeting who said to me, “When you meet him tell him to stop lying to us.” The other was a Facebook post, by a certain Teekay Akin Arabambi, which I stumbled on a few days before my trip to Lagos, which read, “What has Wole Soyinka done for Nigeria, apart from the books, fancy speeches and marches?” Besides, I believed, in a rather mystical way, that spending time in the ambience of his proximity could facilitate my execution of this dialogue, in response to such critics of his. As I told the said lady, I think what she described as Soyinka “lying to us” are rather cases of Soyinka speaking with discretion about issues of which speaking the naked truth could make bad situations worse, as only a foolish old man holds “the truth” so sacrosanct that he feels compelled to tell it, even though speaking with discretion is clearly the better option, especially as it may mitigate a dangerous situation. The Igbo illustrate this with their famous folktale about an old man being booed by children pointing at a bag slung over his shoulder, alleging that a fowl he has stolen is in the bag. As the old man walks down a bush path he sees a fellow old man and invites him to look into the bag and confirm if there is any fowl in it. The old man, apparently deeming it better to save a fellow old man from being disgraced in public by little children and cautioning him against stealing the fowl afterwards, looks into the bag and says there is no fowl there, whereupon the children walk away in confusion.

And the following hypothetical example may better illustrate to the lady that responding with such discretion as the second old man – as I believe Soyinka has done to some recent national issues – is wiser and more appropriate than telling the bare truth under certain circumstances. Assuming she is my neighbour and, returning home one evening, I overheard two strange men threatening to do someone who bears her name serious harm if they met her at home. Then, having to leave home unexpectedly by dusk, two men meet me near our premises and ask me if she lives there or is at home, and I recognise them as the same men who had threatened to harm her. Would she expect me to answer “yes”, even though that would amount to telling the truth, and put her life at risk?