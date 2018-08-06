BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has announced the termination of the contracts of all revenue collecting agents with immediate effect.

The affected tax agents are also to recall all their workers and stop further operation.

Acting Executive Chairman of BIRS, Mr. Terzungwe Atser, who stated this, in Makurdi, at the weekend, also directed staff of the tax authority to resume collection of revenue for the state government.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Dennis Mernyi, the acting Chairman of BIRS, noted that the decision to terminate the contracts was to contain illegalities and anomalies that had threatened the smooth operations of the service.

Atser explained further that the task of revenue collection has been returned to the staff of BIRS to properly checkmate the lawlessness identified with revenue collectors.

To ensure effective compliance to the new order, Atser directed all Heads of Zonal and Area officers of the service to mobilise their workers to commence revenue collection immediately.

Recall that BIRS had, last week, crashed the tariff on all taxable items and directed immediate dismantling of illegal checkpoints in highways across the state.