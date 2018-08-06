– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts
6th August 2018 - JAMB names Borno student best candidate in 2018 UTME
6th August 2018 - NTI introduces advanced diploma in environmental education
6th August 2018 - Edo Central hasn’t been well represented in Abuja – APC aspirant
6th August 2018 - Certificate saga: Adeleke faults arrest of school principal
6th August 2018 - Can Nigeria be saved? The G57 thinks so
6th August 2018 - Jose Mourinho reacts to Bayern Munich defeat
6th August 2018 - Buhari congratulates Ray Ekpu at 70
6th August 2018 - Shun politics of bitterness, Orji Kalu urges Igbo
6th August 2018 - Ekiti Mega party dissolves into PPN
Home / National / BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts
BIRS

BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts

— 6th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has announced the termination of the contracts of all revenue collecting agents with immediate effect.

The affected tax agents are also to recall all their workers and stop further operation.

Acting Executive Chairman of BIRS, Mr. Terzungwe Atser, who stated this, in Makurdi, at the weekend, also directed staff of the tax authority to resume collection of revenue for the state government.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Dennis Mernyi, the acting Chairman of BIRS, noted that the decision to terminate the contracts was to contain illegalities and anomalies that had threatened the smooth operations of the service.

READ ALSO: JAMB names Borno student best candidate in 2018 UTME

Atser explained further that the task of revenue collection has been returned to the staff of BIRS to properly checkmate the lawlessness identified with revenue collectors.

To ensure effective compliance to the new order, Atser directed all Heads of Zonal and Area officers of the service to mobilise their workers to commence revenue collection immediately.

Recall that BIRS had, last week, crashed the tariff on all taxable items and directed immediate dismantling of illegal checkpoints in highways across the state.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BIRS

BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts

— 6th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has announced the termination of the contracts of all revenue collecting agents with immediate effect. The affected tax agents are also to recall all their workers and stop further operation. Acting Executive Chairman of BIRS, Mr. Terzungwe Atser, who stated this, in Makurdi, at the weekend,…

  • JAMB

    JAMB names Borno student best candidate in 2018 UTME

    — 6th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Sunday, named Galadima Israel Zakari, from Biu, in Borno State, as the best candidate in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Records from JAMB indicated that over 1.6 million candidates sat for the 2018 UTME and Zakari who sat for the examination, in…

  • NTI

    NTI introduces advanced diploma in environmental education

    — 6th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) has begun a one-year Advanced Diploma in Environmental Education (ADEE) to promote environmental awareness, foster positive attitudes and observe its ethics. This, according to NTI, was based on the recognition of the need for Nigerians to understand the workings of ecosystem and relate with it properly for…

  • EDO CENTRAL

    Edo Central hasn’t been well represented in Abuja – APC aspirant

    — 6th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Sylvanus Igbogbo, on Sunday, accused previous lawmakers from Edo Central Senatorial District for taking them for fools by not embarking on projects that have direct impacts on the people of the constituent. Igbogbo this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin-City. Igbogbo, who…

  • ADELEKE

    Certificate saga: Adeleke faults arrest of school principal

    — 6th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo  Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 22 election in Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has condemned police’s arrest of Principal of Ede Muslim High School, Abbass Adejare, for issuing him (Adeleke) a testimonial several years after his graduation from the school. In a statement, on Sunday, by…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share