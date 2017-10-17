The Sun News
Bindow tasks Adamawa stakeholders on fight against poverty

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State has called on stakeholders in human capacity development, in the state, to support government’s effort at eradicating extreme poverty in the state.

Governor Bindow made the remark in a press statement issued by his special assistant on Press and Media Affairs, Martins Dickson, marking this year’s international day for the eradication of poverty.

The statement read, “The scourge of poverty has gotten to a threshold where every person needs to make a commitment to contribute their quota in order to achieve the desired result.

“The recent insurgency attacks and clashes have further deepened the level of poverty among our people and placed them at a position of disadvantage as many of our people were ripped off of their businesses, farmlands and trade.”

The governor expressed his administration’s gratitude to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and the Nigerian armed forces for bringing the activities of Boko Haram insurgency to a halt adding that the successes achieved had restored a relative peace to communities and farmers are going back to farm and businesses are gradually picking up.

The statement continued,   “Every little effort, a small act of kindness and a commitment to ensure that our friends and neighbors do not lack in necessities of life will go a long way to make a difference, remember little drops of water could make an ocean”, Bindow said.

According to the governor, the State government has taken deliberate measures in ensuring that the people of Adamawa receive help to put their life back together, hence, the provision of hundreds of tractors and farm implements which farmers all over the state could access at subsidized rates to boost agricultural production which is the major occupation of the people.

“We have also ensured that the skill acquisition Centres are reactivated to provide skills and starter packs to graduates so as to provide jobs for the youths and those they will employ to work with after graduation.

“Recently, we graduated about 500 youths from the skills acquisition Centre in Yola after training in various trades.

“We kick started the schools feeding program in the state so as to encourage primary school pupils to attend school.

“This will go a long way in increasing primary school enrollment and in the long run empower our children and end poverty and lack in their lives as they acquire knowledge and become self sufficient”, senator Bindow said.

The governor maintained that all the programs of Government in the state are tailored at helping the people to have an easy life and to boost their capacity to provide for themselves and others in the society.

“That is why we are opening up rural communities and connecting them with cities by providing rural roads for our rural dwellers to evacuate their farm products to larger markets”, he stated.

He further stressed that his Government is also working to ensure that the hospitals are functional to keep all citizens healthy and productive through a robust and vibrant primary Health Care system.

 

 

  • Kalu to deliver lecture on economic diversification in Beijing

    — 17th October 2017

      Businessman and politician, Dr. Orji Kalu will on Friday, October 27 deliver a paper on Economic Diversification- “The Role of the Private Sector vs The Government at the University of International Business and Economics, Beijing, China. The Forbes-rated billionaire with business interests around the globe is expected to share his experience as an entrepreneur…

  • BREAKING: Buhari departs for D8 summit in Turkey Wednesday

    — 17th October 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Wednesda,y depart for Istanbul, in Turkey, to participate in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) scheduled for Friday, October 20. Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, the President would be accompanied on the trip by ministers, top government…

  • Library workers shut down headquarters in protest

    — 17th October 2017

        From Fred Ezeh, Abuja Workers of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) have shut down its headquarters in Abuja, to demand urgent action to enable the completion of its head office. The construction at the NLN headquarters located on the Independence Road, Central Business District (CBD), Abuja, begun over ten years ago. Work…

  • Kalu salutes Gani Adams, new Aare Ona Kakanfo

    — 17th October 2017

      Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the National Coordinator of Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Ganiyu Adams on his confirmation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land. According to Kalu, the choice of Otunba Adams as the new Field Marshal of Yoruba land is not only in…

